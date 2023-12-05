Depth Of Field: Week 13 at Pittsburgh

James Conner and Kelvin Beachum weren't on the Steelers at the same time, but this game was the first time either of them have been back on the field as the opposing team.

I tried to capture a couple of frames that showed the juxtaposition of their old stomping grounds versus their new roles on the Cardinals.

As many readers might know, the Steelers were the first NFL team I worked for, so this weekend was also my first time on the visiting sideline.