Eisenman Visits Stadium





World-renowned architect Peter Eisenman recently visited the new Cardinals Stadium to conduct an interview for Discovery Channel Canada. While at the stadium, Eisenman was also able to get an up close look at the progress of the massive project he has played a major role in for the past several years, and visit with Cardinals Vice President and General Counsel Michael Bidwill.

"Every time I come, there is always something new and it is just getting closer and closer to what it is going to be," Eisenman said during a tour of the stadium Monday. "I'm really impressed."

In mid-March, the Cardinals hosted a special event to celebrate the hanging of the last piece of the Crown Corr paneling, the material that serves as the exterior skin at the new Cardinals Stadium.

"This is the first time I have seen the outside with all of the panels in place and it looks great," commented Eisenman. "Since there has never been a stadium like this before, I didn't know how well the material would work the curves but you can hardly tell they are straight panels. I think the exterior panel really looks great."

In addition to the exterior panels being hung, the seats have been completely installed and the videoboards have been tested. In fact, while Eisenman toured the stadium, the north endzone videoboard was playing the Cardinals documentary of the 2005 Stadium Roof Lift.

"You look at the scoreboards and it is amazing how crisp they are," added Eisenman. "The inside is coming along nicely. It looks great, especially with the roof. The birdair on the fabric really has the white quality we wanted. For me it is really becoming a stadium and it looks fabulous."

Other interior finishes are taking place, such as the painting of the floors and the restrooms which continue to mold the inside of the state of the art facility.

"I think all of those little things are going to add up," stated Eisenman. "When you put it all together it is going to be stunning. Individually, you look and you might not see the significance, but when you see it repeated throughout the stadium it is pretty exciting."

On top of all of the interior elements which continue to be implemented, some of the surrounding parking lots have been paved and lined. Additionally, many trees have been planted around the stadium and the Great Lawn of Sportsmans Park.

"You really start to get a feel for what it is going to be like," said Eisenman as he peered through one of the 21 vertical slots throughout the stadium. "I like being able to see out to the landscape and I think it worked out better than expected."

Eisenman who has been working on the stadium project for the past nine years is eagerly waiting for the first preseason game on August 12th when the Steelers visit Arizona for an afternoon kickoff.

"I made my hotel reservations today," Eisenman confirmed. "I've been on this project since 1997. The past nine years of my life have been put into this stadium so finally seeing it go up is like seeing a baby who was crawling and not speaking develop into something that is talking and walking. It is just great and it is going to be very exciting to be here on August 12th. There is no doubt about that."

The new Cardinals Stadium will be open in time for the 2006 season. The world-class venue will not only feature a retractable roof but will also be the first in North America to feature a fully retractable grass playing surface.

In addition to hosting Cardinals games, the stadium will host the Fiesta Bowl annually as well as the BCS National Championship Game in January of 2007 and Super Bowl XLII in February of 2008. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 63,000 fans with the ability to expand to 73,000 for marquee events.