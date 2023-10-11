Emari Demercado Homecoming Has Added Importance With Conner Injury

"I told him, 'You're not here to be JC. You're here to be Emari,'" tackle Paris Johnson Jr. said. "'That's why they brought you in. You do you.' We fully believe in the backs we have until JC gets back."

Demercado's snaps have increased each game, although it was to be expected with Ingram down and then Conner going out. He only had four total carries before the Bengals game as a third-down back, but that should change.

(Demercado smiled when asked about his fantasy football prospects. "I don't really know much about fantasy," he said.)

"He's very unflappable," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "Whatever was asked of him, the stage was never too big. … You'd never know it was his first year out there."

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs acknowledged the Cardinals might have to get more creative in the run game with Conner out, and while Ingram is more of a bigger back in line with Conner's stature, Demercado is not.

Demercado has been here before. In college, he was the sidekick to Kendre Miller, and Demercado knew if he was going to get to the NFL it would have to be the undrafted route. He'd love to be the main ballcarrier while Conner is out but won't be fazed if he is not.

"Everybody has their role," he said.

Demercado admitted he is enjoying the moment. Just to be on an NFL team – on the 53-man roster, no less – means so much to the kid who grew up so close to where he will be playing on Sunday.

He had a middle school teacher reach out to tell him about attending the game to see Demercado. There will be more than just a few friends and family ready to watch his homecoming.