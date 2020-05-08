Excitement Revisited: The Top Cardinals' Games To Watch Again

As the world negotiates the coronavirus – and as everyone waits for football to return – it doesn't mean football has to be absent.

The NFL, once people began sheltering at home, made sure you could get your fix if you wanted by offering up its Game Pass product for free through the end of May. In there you can watch any game you want going back to the 2009 season, as well as other NFL Films productions.

What would be the best games to watch? Well, I'm glad you asked. Because Game Pass only goes back a little more than a decade, the Cardinals' dream Super Bowl season isn't on the list. So, given that there have been 11 seasons in that time, here's a list of the top 11 games to get all nostalgic with – at least how I see it – and also a slightly different list that has some analytics behind it.