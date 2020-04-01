Expectations Rising For Cardinals After Encouraging Start To Offseason

The Cardinals began to find their bearings at the end of 2019, winning two of their final three games while playing efficiently on both sides of the ball. Coach Kliff Kingsbury proved he was not in over his head at the NFL level, and the pain of 2018 slowly shifted to hope moving forward.

"I think it's a young team with a lot of opportunity," Kennard said. "I like what coach Kingsbury is doing here, and I'm excited about the direction of the program, and what we'll be able to accomplish this year."

Even though the Cardinals only won five games a season ago, there is momentum because of the roster upgrades, the expected maturation of quarterback Kyler Murray and the return of key cogs like Larry Fitzgerald, D.J. Humphries and Kenyan Drake.

"We're bringing all of these pieces together, and it's an awesome opportunity for us, and it puts us in position to (have a winning season)," quarterback Brett Hundley said. "Keim is doing an awesome job bringing all these pieces together, but at the same time, we have to go out there and execute. We can have the best roster that looks good, but if we if don't' execute, there's really nothing to it."

It's easy to get out over your skiis during the offseason, when optimism runs rampant. That's why Hundley cautions that there are still obstacles, and that the process can take time.