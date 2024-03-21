Experience Of Desmond Ridder Factor In Backup QB Battle

Desmond Ridder isn't going to be handed the backup quarterback job for the Cardinals, but the key element he brings after his trade from the Atlanta Falcons will give him an advantage over Clayton Tune.

"Desmond played a lot of ball the last two years, starting 17 games, so he's got some experience," GM Monti Ossenfort said Wednesday. "There is no substitute for experience, especially at the quarterback position."

Tune was a rookie last season, serving as the No. 2 quarterback the first eight games of the season behind Joshua Dobbs and the last eight games behind Kyler Murray. The one game sandwiched between those two stints Tune got a start, in Cleveland, but he struggled mightily in a 27-0 loss.

So it was not a surprise when the Cardinals brought in a veteran like Ridder, even if he has only played one more season.

"We're seeking to add competition to the roster," Ossenfort said. "Adding Desmond to the room with Kyler and Clayton gives us three guys who will give us a good battle. They are all shaped a little differently but they all schematically can do similar things."

Tune showed last year he can scramble and run if needed; Ridder joked during his first visit to the team facility this will be the first time he isn't the fastest quarterback in the room.