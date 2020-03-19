Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Finishing Touch: Cardinals Fill Out Revamped Front Seven With De'Vondre Campbell

Inside linebacker checks final box in free agency makeover

Mar 19, 2020 at 01:20 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

ILB De'Vondre Campbell will pair with Jordan Hicks in the middle of the Cardinals' defense.
Photo by Mark LoMoglio/AP
ILB De'Vondre Campbell will pair with Jordan Hicks in the middle of the Cardinals' defense.

The Cardinals stunned the NFL world by reportedly trading for star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and now everyone can't wait to see their offense.

But Steve Keim never slowed down, quickly turning his attention to the defense.

The Cardinals' general manager added three new starters to his front seven in the first few days of free agency. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and edge rusher Devon Kennard were the first two dominoes, and now inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has been added to complete the overhaul.

Campbell agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to a reported $8.5 million on Thursday, and will slot in next to Jordan Hicks in the middle of the defense. The Cardinals needed an upgrade at the position because former first-round pick Haason Reddick never panned out and was moved to outside linebacker late in 2019.

Campbell, 26, started 54 of 59 games in his first four seasons with the Falcons. He finished 2019 with 129 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Campbell was drafted by Atlanta in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and became a staple on defense, accumulating 92 tackles or more in each of the past three seasons.

A linebacker corps which lacked depth a year ago now looks formidable on paper: Hicks and Campbell on the inside, with Chandler Jones and Kennard off the edge.

Even though the Cardinals' defense improved in the final four games, its final numbers in 2019 were among the worst in the NFL. The addition of Campbell filled the final glaring hole in the starting lineup as the group aims for a turnaround in 2020.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Lose James Conner, Place Him On IR

Running back must miss at least four games after knee injury
news

Josh Woods Confident Cardinals Will Find Way On Defense

Linebacker sees roots of good unit 
news

Cardinals Left Chasing Bengals In Injury-Filled Home Loss

Conner, Thompson go down in 34-20 defeat
news

After James Conner Injury, Emari Demercado Gets The Call

Rookie running back scores first NFL touchdown
news

Both Cardinals And Bengals Desperate For A Win

Gannon's team hosts struggling AFC power with Burrow hobbling
news

Cardinals Work To Make Sure Blake Gillikin Isn't On An Island

New punter steps in to also hold for kicker Matt Prater
news

The Super Impact Of Super Bowl 57 In Arizona

Press conference documents benefits for state for Chiefs-Eagles game
news

Cardinals Getting Boost From Running Joshua Dobbs

Quarterback has been factor on offense when he carries the ball
news

Cardinals Put Up Fight Against 49ers But Leave With Loss

Michael Wilson scores first two NFL touchdowns in 35-16 defeat
news

Cardinals Ready To Get Into NFC West Play

Trip to see powerful 49ers next up on the schedule
news

Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme

Unit will need solid games from secondary
news

James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground

Notes: Collins rebounds from harsh eye injury; Lopez comes back to Arizona
Advertising