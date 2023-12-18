Frustrated Cardinals Can't Flash Enough In Loss To Niners

"We moved the ball but they are a good team," Murray said. "Against a good team like that, you've got to put the ball in the end zone."

Against a good team the Cardinals can't also mismanage coverages, leaving both Deebo Samuel and McCaffrey uncovered on touchdown passes – McCaffrey even fell down at the 10-yard line and was so by himself he had time to get back up and run in the end zone. (Gannon said anytime that happens "that's on coaching.")

Of the Cardinals' five scores – excluding the late tack-on Elijah Higgins touchdown catch – the 49ers answered four of them with touchdown drives.

Murray helped the run game with 49 yards on six carries, but he was only 26-of-39 for 211 yards, one TD and two interceptions in a game in which his wide receivers had just four receptions.

"You've got to be a team that gets better as the year goes on, you know?" Conner said. "I just don't know if we … we've got guys that don't understand that yet. You know, they're still trying to figure it out. As a team, we're in this together though. We're not singling nobody out, but more sense of urgency, you know, attention to the details. It's a real fine line for mistakes, make too many mistakes and you're not going to win."

McBride lamented that he didn't come back for the ball enough on the Murray pick-6 – Murray took the blame for the turnover – as one of the "little things" the Cardinals let slide.

There are three games left to go from being "close" – McBride's words – to all the way there. The next two are road trips to Chicago and Philadelphia, neither easy tasks.

The suggestion of letting up at this point may as well have been foul language when it was brought up.

"I know that's not this team," Murray said. "Me personally, offensively, we won't allow it. Defensively I know the guys over there won't.