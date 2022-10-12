Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

For Burn Victims, Antonio Hamilton And Teammates Bring Hope

Cardinals visit Valleywise Medical Center

Oct 11, 2022 at 05:02 PM
Kevin Parrish Jr.

Cardinals defensive backs Antonio Hamilton (33) and Byron Murphy (7) talks with a burn victim during a visit to the Valleywise Medical Center on Tuesday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Antonio Hamilton usually does community work during the season, but Tuesday presented an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

Standing outside the Valleywise Medical Center in a breeze under the trees, Hamilton shared his story.

Hamilton returned for Week 5 against the Eagles matchup after suffering second-degree burns from a cooking accident in his home during training camp. On Monday, the cornerback shared his journey with the media. Hamilton told the same tale on Tuesday, only this time to kids with similar past battles.

The Valleywise Health Medical Center is the state's lone adult and pediatric burn center approved by the American Burn Association. It's where patients with severe burns and skin infections are treated without worry.

"Since I had a unique situation, I wanted to give back and relate to other patients that go through what I've been through," Hamilton said. "And for the ones still recovering from it.

"I can relate and understand the pain, frustration, the entire healing process to go through, and what it looks like to get out on the other side. I just wanted to come in and be a beacon of light and let them know it's always a better side."

Cornerback Byron Murphy, safety Jalen Thompson, cornerback Christian Matthew, safety Charles Washington, and Hamilton's wife Tiara were also present. After Hamilton finished telling his story, the players signed autographs and took pictures with parents and kids.

The players then entered the hospital to visit several children recovering from burns. When arriving at a room, the players formed around the bed to offer the child encouragement before passing off a Cardinals stuffed animal and a pair of gloves.

Murphy has never experienced serious burns but witnessing everything on Tuesday made him more appreciative.

"It made me aware when I'm cooking or something that can happen," Murphy said. "I'm just grateful to have Hamilton back on our team and it made me realize how thankful I am to be on the field."

PHOTOS: Valleywise Burn Center Visit

Images of Arizona Cardinals players Antonio Hamilton, Jalen Thompson, Byron Murphy Jr., Charles Washington and Christian Matthew visiting patients at Valleywise Arizona Burn Center

