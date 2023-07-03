Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Former Cardinals Coach Vince Tobin Passes Away

Led franchise to first postseason win in 51 years

Jul 03, 2023 at 10:25 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Vince Tobin coached the Cardinals from 1996 into the 2000 season.
David Durochik/AP
Vince Tobin coached the Cardinals from 1996 into the 2000 season.

Vince Tobin, who coached the Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 seasons during the 1998 season, died Monday morning at his Arizona home in Goodyear. He was 79.

Tobin was hired by then-owner Bill Bidwill in 1996 to replace Buddy Ryan. With his ever-present clipboard, Tobin was the antithesis of the boisterous Ryan, eventually taking his team on a wild ride in 1998.

With second-year quarterback Jake Plummer and a young defense populated by Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams, linebacker Jamir Miller, and defensive linemen Simeon Rice and Eric Swann, the Cardinals won the last three games of the season in dramatic fashion to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 1982 and for the first time since moving to Arizona.

Tobin's defense then throttled the Cowboys in Dallas, holding Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and the powerful offense to just a touchdown in a 20-7 upset.

The Cardinals' journey ended a week later with a loss to the Vikings in Minnesota.

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved Vince Tobin, and in particular his wife Kathy and their family," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure. His football legacy with us is highlighted by the thrilling 1998 season, return to the postseason, and upset playoff win at Dallas. He will also be remembered for his instrumental role in key decisions like drafting Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman.

"More than that, he was a consummate family man and always a class act who positively impacted everyone he encountered."

After the team lost key personnel before the 1999 season and Plummer suffered injuries, the Cardinals fell 6-10 in 1999 and then Tobin was fired after a 2-5 start in 2000, replaced by defensive coordinator Dave McGinnis. His final record with the Cardinals was 28-43.

The native of Burlington Junction, Missouri, made his name as a successful defensive coordinator, first for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL and then with the Bears and Colts in the NFL before being hired with the Cardinals. Coincidentally, his job with the Bears in 1986 was also to replace Ryan, who had been hired to be head coach for the Eagles.

Tobin's brother, Bill, served as GM of the Bears and Colts.

Vince Tobin was also the defensive coordinator for the Lions in 2001 and a special assistant with the Packers in 2004 before retiring.

"I'll be forever grateful for the confidence he instilled in me then and blessed daily by those lessons as I pursue life, purpose, and happiness," Plummer tweeted.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Inside Linebacker

Team will look much different in this spot with new coaching staff

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Running Back

Team looks like it will recommit to the running game

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Safety

Baker and Thompson help form best unit on team

news

You've Got Mail: Summer Vacation Begins

Guest host Craig Grialou talks training camp, Paris and Kyler future

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Wide Receiver

Team moves on from Hopkins and now go Hollywood

news

The Freak: Owen Pappoe Seeks To Turn Athletic Gifts Into Football Success

Rookie linebacker plans to be NFL strength coach after playing career

news

Joel Honigford Hoping To Catch On As Cardinals Tight End

Former Michigan offensive lineman had one college reception

news

Depth Of Field: Captures By Clark

Exploring downtown Phoenix through the lens of the Cardinals photographer and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark

news

You've Got Mail: Cardinals Head Into The Offseason

Topics include Simmons' move, Marco Wilson, and fifth-year options

news

Top Takeaways From The Cardinals' 2023 Offseason

Murray's rehab, Collins on the outside and question marks on defense

news

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2023 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold 11 open practices at State Farm Stadium

Advertising