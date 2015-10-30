Friday Five: Cardinals At Browns

He doesn't have a big name – yet – but Browns tight end Gary Barnidge has already become one of the tougher receivers in the league at that position. He already has 33 receptions for 514 yards and 5 touchdowns, numbers that compare to the hot starts of Cardinals wideouts Larry Fitzgerald (46-622-6) and John Brown (37-562-3). Considering the Browns don't have nearly as good of an offense, Barnidge is the guy the Cards better keep an eye on. Everyone knows the issues the Cards used to have with tight ends; Barnidge is easily the best tight end the Cardinals will have played so far this season.