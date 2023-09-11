Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

From The Edge, Cardinals Lean On Their 'Dawgs' 

Outside linebacker corps impresses in opener with wide rotation

Sep 11, 2023 at 04:51 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Outside linebackers Victor Dimukeje (52), Dennis Gardeck (45) and BJ Ojulari (18) celebrate a play Sunday in Washington.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Outside linebackers Victor Dimukeje (52), Dennis Gardeck (45) and BJ Ojulari (18) celebrate a play Sunday in Washington.

The shirts were a gift from wide receiver Zach Pascal to the entire roster, but the one-word message emblazoned on them -- "Dawgs" -- could have been made with the Cardinals' outside linebackers in mind.

That's how ﻿Dennis Gardeck﻿ sees it, at least, a feeling he had long before the group made everyone take notice in Sunday's opener at Washington.

"It's a group that has a chip on their shoulder and wants to prove something," Gardeck said. "We're all hunting. We're all in this together and we're all confident with whoever's out there."

The defense made its target Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, and despite not coming away with the win, the edge rushers made their presence known. The unit finished with three of the team's six sacks, two of the seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Coach Jonathan Gannon referred to Gardeck as the "ultimate pro," and it showed against Washington. The newly named captain had two sacks, including a strip-sack that Cam Thomas scooped up and scored for the Cardinals' sole touchdown.

Whether it was Thomas, Gardeck, or Zaven Collins, who finished with an interception and fumble recovery, all of the active outside linebackers saw the field on a rotating basis, and they landed their name on the stat sheets.

That's not just something Gannon hopes for. It's what he expects from the front seven.

"You want those big guys fresh, and you want to rotate them," Gannon said. "If they have a jersey on game day, they have to serve a role and a purpose."

Gannon said that normally it takes time for a team to hit their stride in terms of how they rotate their players per snaps and felt they executed their plan.

Collins was on the field for 42 total snaps, followed by Gardeck's 28, Thomas' 26, and Victor Dimukeje's 25.

"Nobody's worried about anything dropping off with X, Y, or Z in the game," Gardeck said.

"We played loose, we played free," Collins said after the game. "Our motto today was 'motor and violence' and be around the ball, hit the ball, good things happen."

It's fair to say that Gardeck's "Hitting the strobe" sack celebration is already in midseason form. Gannon also noted that he liked how the defense was flying around and making the most of meaningful snaps. Recently acquired safety K'Von Wallace stepped up, ending the game with seven tackles and two pass deflections.

Improvements are needed, however. Gannon eyed the penalties, highlighting the early drive that featured three penalties for 67 yards, a near fight, and a touchdown scored by the Commanders.

"You get paid to win games, so that's definitely still close to our minds," Gardeck said. "Being able to flush it and get better from it is our focus."

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics At Commanders

The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2023 Week 1 regular season game against Washington, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
1 / 133

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
2 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86), Arizona Cardinals Tight Ends Coach Ben Steele and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
3 / 133

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86), Arizona Cardinals Tight Ends Coach Ben Steele and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
4 / 133

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
5 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
6 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
7 / 133

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
8 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
9 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
10 / 133

The Arizona Cardinals during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
11 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
12 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
13 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
14 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
15 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
16 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
17 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
18 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
19 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
20 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
21 / 133

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
22 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
23 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
24 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
25 / 133

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
26 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
27 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
28 / 133

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
29 / 133

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
30 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
31 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
32 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
33 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
34 / 133

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
35 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
36 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
37 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
38 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
39 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
40 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
41 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
42 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
43 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
44 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
45 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
46 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
47 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
48 / 133

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
49 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
50 / 133

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
51 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
52 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
53 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
54 / 133

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
55 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
56 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
57 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
58 / 133

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
59 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
60 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
61 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
62 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
63 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
64 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
65 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
66 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
67 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
68 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
69 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
70 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
71 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
72 / 133

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
73 / 133

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
74 / 133

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
75 / 133

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
76 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
77 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
78 / 133

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
79 / 133

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
80 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
81 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
82 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
83 / 133

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
84 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
85 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
86 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
87 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
88 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
89 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
90 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
91 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
92 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
93 / 133

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
94 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
95 / 133

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
96 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
97 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
98 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
99 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
100 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
101 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
102 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
103 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
104 / 133

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
105 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
106 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
107 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
108 / 133

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
109 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
110 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
111 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
112 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
113 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
114 / 133

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
115 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
116 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
117 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
118 / 133

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
119 / 133

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
120 / 133

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
121 / 133

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
122 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
123 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
124 / 133

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
125 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
126 / 133

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
127 / 133

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
128 / 133

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
129 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
130 / 133

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
131 / 133

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
132 / 133

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
133 / 133

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Joshua Dobbs To Get Start Against Giants In Home Opener

Gannon confirms veteran will remain quarterback
news

Cardinals Come Up Short In Washington In Gannon's Debut

Defense shines in 20-16 decision to Commanders
news

Cardinals Put In Final Touches For Opener At William V. Bidwill '49 Stadium

Georgetown Prep graduated late Cardinals owner as well as three sons
news

Gannon Era Set To Start With Cardinals Visiting Washington

Team expected to start three rookies in opener
news

Injury Report: Week 1 At Commanders

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Commanders
news

Waiver Wire Huge Part Of Cardinals' Week 1 Roster

Safety K'Von Wallace one of seven new players Cardinals add to roster
news

Quarterback Decision Between Joshua Dobbs, Clayton Tune Still Unsaid

Gannon reiterates he won't be saying anything about starter before Washington game
news

Marquise Brown's Journey To Become Hollywood

Wide receiver enters crucial season in contract year consumed with making impact
news

Cardinals Name Six Captains For 2023 Season

Kyler Murray gets nod despite status on PUP list
news

Jonathan Gannon Opens Door To Head Coaching Career

First-year Cardinals boss brings energy as franchise resets
news

Cardinals Move Myjai Sanders, Dennis Daley To IR

Teams adds 7th waiver claim in offensive lineman
Advertising