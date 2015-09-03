Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Full Highlights: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

Some of the top plays from the Arizona Cardinals 22-20 win in Denver

Sep 03, 2015








Cardinals at Broncos

The Cardinals complete the preseason with a trip to Denver.

QB Phillip Sims is sacked
1 / 17

QB Phillip Sims is sacked

S Anthony Walters makes the tackle
2 / 17

S Anthony Walters makes the tackle

S Deone Bucannon
3 / 17

S Deone Bucannon

RB Chris Johnson fights for yardage
4 / 17

RB Chris Johnson fights for yardage

RB Chris Johnson breaks away
5 / 17

RB Chris Johnson breaks away

CB C.J. Roberts hits Broncos QB Brock Osweiler
6 / 17

CB C.J. Roberts hits Broncos QB Brock Osweiler

WR Jaron Brown draw a pass interference on Broncos CB Curtis Marsh
7 / 17

WR Jaron Brown draw a pass interference on Broncos CB Curtis Marsh

RB Kerwynn Williams brings back a kickoff
8 / 17

RB Kerwynn Williams brings back a kickoff

RB Paul Lasike (34) is congratulated for his TD catch by Kerwynn Williams
9 / 17

RB Paul Lasike (34) is congratulated for his TD catch by Kerwynn Williams

Peyton Manning (second from right) has 4-year-old son Marshall working out with the rest of the Broncos prior to Thursday night's game.
10 / 17

Peyton Manning (second from right) has 4-year-old son Marshall working out with the rest of the Broncos prior to Thursday night's game.

RB Chris Johnson
11 / 17

RB Chris Johnson

QB Carson Palmer
12 / 17

QB Carson Palmer

RB Chris Johnson
13 / 17

RB Chris Johnson

LB Shaq Riddick delivers a hit to Broncos RB Montee Ball
14 / 17

LB Shaq Riddick delivers a hit to Broncos RB Montee Ball

QB Phillip Sims
15 / 17

QB Phillip Sims

QB Drew Stanton
16 / 17

QB Drew Stanton

QB Logan Thomas
17 / 17

QB Logan Thomas

