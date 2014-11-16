Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Lions vs Cardinals

See the top moments from Sunday's 14-6 win over Detroit

Nov 16, 2014 at 10:28 AM






Cardinals vs. Lions

Images from the Week 11 matchup between the Cardinals and the Lions

Calais Campbell leads the team during the pre game huddle
QB Drew Stanton throws a touchdown pass to Michael Floyd
S Deone Bucannon tackles Lions RB Joique Bell
WR Michael Floyd catches his first touchdown
WR Michael Floyd celebrates his first touchdown
CB Antonio Cromartie tackles Lions WR Golden Tate
RB Andre Ellington
WR John Brown waits for the pass
Lions QB Matthew Stafford throws the ball
QB Drew Stanton attemps a pass
WR Michael Floyd with his second touchdown catch
Robert Hughes on his way to a 49-yard pickup
RB Robert Hughes is tackled by Lions CB Cassius Vaughn
CB Patrick Peterson takes a drink before the game
Lions K Matt Prater boots a 50-yard FG
Patrick Peterson vs Calvin Johnson
QB Drew Stanton prepares to hand the ball off
A great look at Patrick Peterson's late pass break up against Calvin Johnson
Floyd and Ted Ginn celebrate after a touchdown
Aeneas Williams honored at halftime on his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Williams during his halftime speech
Drew Stanton leads the offense on Sunday
Andre Ellington gets caught in a hairy situation
Tyrann Mathieu with a take down of Calvin Johnson
Johnson and Peterson show respect after the game
Peterson approves the Cardinals win
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

