Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Rams vs Cardinals

See the top moments from Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams

Nov 09, 2014 at 10:47 AM








Cardinals vs. Rams

Images from the Week 10 home matchup against the Rams

RB Andre Ellington scores a first-half touchdown
1 / 28

RB Andre Ellington scores a first-half touchdown

QB Carson Palmer looks for WR Larry Fitzgerald
2 / 28

QB Carson Palmer looks for WR Larry Fitzgerald

DE Calais Campbell sacks Rams QB Austin Davis
3 / 28

DE Calais Campbell sacks Rams QB Austin Davis

RB Andre Ellington
4 / 28

RB Andre Ellington

A Cardinals fan in the stands
5 / 28

A Cardinals fan in the stands

WR Larry Fitzgerald
6 / 28

WR Larry Fitzgerald

QB Carson Palmer throws a pass as T.J. McDonald tries to bat it down
7 / 28

QB Carson Palmer throws a pass as T.J. McDonald tries to bat it down

Coach Bruce Arians
8 / 28

Coach Bruce Arians

Rams coach Jeff Fisher
9 / 28

Rams coach Jeff Fisher

The line of scrimmage
10 / 28

The line of scrimmage

Rams RB Benny Cunningham runs for a score
11 / 28

Rams RB Benny Cunningham runs for a score

QB Carson Palmer looks to pass
12 / 28

QB Carson Palmer looks to pass

Rams QB Austin Davis back to pass
13 / 28

Rams QB Austin Davis back to pass

Rams DE Robert Quinn wraps up QB Carson Palmer
14 / 28

Rams DE Robert Quinn wraps up QB Carson Palmer

Rams WR Tavon Austin
15 / 28

Rams WR Tavon Austin

The American flag is displayed for the National Anthem
16 / 28

The American flag is displayed for the National Anthem

Calais Campbell celebrates one of his two sacks against the Rams
17 / 28

Calais Campbell celebrates one of his two sacks against the Rams

Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a catch from Carson Palmer
18 / 28

Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a catch from Carson Palmer

Fitzgerald amped after a big catch
19 / 28

Fitzgerald amped after a big catch

Palmer being helped off by trainers and teammates after suffering an knee injury
20 / 28

Palmer being helped off by trainers and teammates after suffering an knee injury

Palmer gives the crowd a thumbs up as he is carted off the field
21 / 28

Palmer gives the crowd a thumbs up as he is carted off the field

John Brown makes another unbelievable touchdown catch
22 / 28

John Brown makes another unbelievable touchdown catch

Brown finishes extends into the endzone for a touchdown
23 / 28

Brown finishes extends into the endzone for a touchdown

It wouldn't be a John Brown touchdown without a dance
24 / 28

It wouldn't be a John Brown touchdown without a dance

Patrick Peterson on his way for a touchdown after intercepting Austin Davis
25 / 28

Patrick Peterson on his way for a touchdown after intercepting Austin Davis

Antonio Cromartie recovers a fumble and takes it in for six
26 / 28

Antonio Cromartie recovers a fumble and takes it in for six

Cromartie celebrates his touchdown by dancing with his teammates
27 / 28

Cromartie celebrates his touchdown by dancing with his teammates

Campbell amped after one of his four tackles for loss
28 / 28

Campbell amped after one of his four tackles for loss

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

You've Got Mail: Draft Week

Topics include offense only at first, Kyler's potential contract and Hall of Fame votes

news

Needful Things: Cardinals Head Into Draft With Holes To Fill

Edge rusher, cornerback, receiver top spots to be considered

news

Cardinals Draft Party Returns To State Farm Stadium

Great Lawn will host event presented by Arizona Ford Dealers

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Edge Rusher

Aiden Hutchinson, Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux headline deep class

news

'Zero Chance' Kyler Murray Would Be Traded By Cardinals

Steve Keim: Quarterback 'makes me a better GM'

news

The Philosophy Of Free Agency This Offseason

Notes: Hopkins continues rehab in Tempe

news

Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

A look at the analysts' selection for the team at No. 23 overall

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Offensive Line

Zion Johnson, Kenyon Green among interior possibilities at 23

news

You've Got Mail: That Spot Behind James Conner

Topics include mock drafts, trading down, and free agency so far

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Safety

Kyle Hamilton is potential star, but Baker and Thompson already entrenched

news

Cardinals Start Offseason Program As 2022 Work Commences

J.J. Watt, James Conner among the veterans in facility

news

Cardinals Sign Nigerian Offensive Lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

Worked in former Giants star Osi Umenyiora's program in Africa

Advertising