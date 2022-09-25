Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Got To Be Starting Something: Cardinals Fall Behind In Loss To Rams

First-quarter woes continue in 20-12 defeat to Super Bowl champs

Sep 25, 2022 at 04:25 PM
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt sacks Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during Sunday's game at State Farm Stadium.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt sacks Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during Sunday's game at State Farm Stadium.

The slow start reappeared Sunday for the Cardinals.

And in an effort to keep the Los Angeles Rams offense off the field, most of what the Cardinals did with their own offense was slow too.

The result was a closer game but not a win, with the Rams handing the Cardinals a 20-12 loss at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals (1-2) engineered drives of 19,16 and 17 plays, burning plenty of clock, but all three possessions ended in field goals. That wasn't enough to beat the Super Bowl champion Rams (2-1), who didn't look particularly sharp but still got the win.

The Cardinals had pulled within 13-9 and had the Rams on the ropes in the third quarter on a third-and-long. But linebacker Zaven Collins couldn't corral Rams QB Matthew Stafford on a near-sack, and he completed an 11-yard pass for a first down. The drive eventually ended in a touchdown that all but put the game away.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also eschewed a field-goal try on the ensuing drive, which could have sliced the lead to one score and eight points. Instead, the Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-4, and a pass to Hollywood Brown was knocked down.

It was the eighth straight time the Cardinals lost at home.

Brown finished with 14 catches for 140 yards in his best game with the Cardinals.

More to come on azcardinals.com.

