Got To Be Starting Something: Cardinals Fall Behind In Loss To Rams

The slow start reappeared Sunday for the Cardinals.

And in an effort to keep the Los Angeles Rams offense off the field, most of what the Cardinals did with their own offense was slow too.

The result was a closer game but not a win, with the Rams handing the Cardinals a 20-12 loss at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals (1-2) engineered drives of 19,16 and 17 plays, burning plenty of clock, but all three possessions ended in field goals. That wasn't enough to beat the Super Bowl champion Rams (2-1), who didn't look particularly sharp but still got the win.

The Cardinals had pulled within 13-9 and had the Rams on the ropes in the third quarter on a third-and-long. But linebacker Zaven Collins couldn't corral Rams QB Matthew Stafford on a near-sack, and he completed an 11-yard pass for a first down. The drive eventually ended in a touchdown that all but put the game away.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also eschewed a field-goal try on the ensuing drive, which could have sliced the lead to one score and eight points. Instead, the Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-4, and a pass to Hollywood Brown was knocked down.

It was the eighth straight time the Cardinals lost at home.

Brown finished with 14 catches for 140 yards in his best game with the Cardinals.