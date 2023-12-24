Greg Dortch Available As Cardinals Take On Bears

CHICAGO -- The Cardinals won't have Hollywood Brown, but they will have Greg Dortch as they try to reestablish their wide receiving corps after a lack of production the last two games.
Dortch had missed a couple of practices this week with a shoulder injury but looked good during the open portion of Friday's practice.
The cornerbacks also have Antonio Hamilton -- who was limited all week with a calf issue -- even though Garrett Williams won't play.
The full list of inactives for the Christmas Eve game.
- WR Hollywood Brown (heel)
- CB Garrett Williams (knee)
- LB Tyreke Smith
- LB Victor Dimukeje (foot)
- OL Carter O'Donnell
- OL Dennis Daley
- TE Travis Vokolek