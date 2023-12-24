Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Greg Dortch Available As Cardinals Take On Bears

Wide receiver needed with Hollywood Brown sidelined

Dec 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

CHICAGO -- The Cardinals won't have Hollywood Brown, but they will have Greg Dortch as they try to reestablish their wide receiving corps after a lack of production the last two games.

Dortch had missed a couple of practices this week with a shoulder injury but looked good during the open portion of Friday's practice. 

The cornerbacks also have Antonio Hamilton -- who was limited all week with a calf issue -- even though Garrett Williams won't play.

The full list of inactives for the Christmas Eve game.

  • WR Hollywood Brown (heel)
  • CB Garrett Williams (knee)
  • LB Tyreke Smith
  • LB Victor Dimukeje (foot)
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • OL Dennis Daley
  • TE Travis Vokolek

