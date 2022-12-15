Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Hollywood Brown Feeling Loss Of Kyler Murray Beyond Football

Wide receiver and quarterback connected through close friendship

Dec 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM
The locker room after the Patriots loss was a quiet one, not unexpectedly. But it was impossible not to notice wide receiver Hollywood Brown sitting at his locker, turned inward and head down, for a long time after, while media mingled waiting for players to be ready to talk.

Kyler Murray's season-ending knee injury -- which by the time the game was over was apparent it was not going to be good -- impacted every player in the locker room. But perhaps no one more than Brown, Murray's best friend on the team. That night, you could tell.

Anytime a teammate suffers a major injury, players have compassion. But Brown admitted when Murray went down, it was different for him.

"Outside the job he's a person I really care about," Brown said. "I know his dreams and aspirations, I know how much the game means to him. To have an injury like this, for me, it affects me. I'm praying for him."

The reunion Brown and Murray had hoped to have this season never quite happened as planned. Murray had Brown and DeAndre Hopkins on the field with him only one full game and then the three plays against the Patriots. (Brown, Hop and fellow receiver Rondale Moore ended up never playing a game together this season.)

Seeing his quarterback -- and friend -- go down was an emotional blow.

"It's still one of those things that is tough to deal with," Brown said. "For him it's tough to deal with because it's his first major injury. All I could do is encourage him because when I hurt my foot, that was my first time I had ever been majorly injured too. I'll be there for him how I can be and help him in his rehab, (and) mentally and emotionally get better."

