Hollywood Brown Works On Kyler Connection Despite Injury

"We got into like a throwing match at the end, so I don't really look at it like we had a good connection because we lost the game," Brown said. "It took a lot for me to even play in this game, so for us to not come out of this game with a win, it hurts."

With the Cardinals down by as many as 29 points, the offense was in obvious passing situations. Murray was 27-of-45 for 256 yards. Twelve of those attempts were directed towards Brown.

"When you get into those type of games, you drop back and you try to make something happen," Murray said. "At that point, you're pretty much playing backyard football. They're obviously pinning their ears back and we got to make something happen. That's pretty much what it comes down to at that point."

It was evident after the loss both Brown and his teammates were hurting in a myriad of ways. But they're not backing down and knew it was time to prepare for next week and a trip to Pittsburgh.