How To Watch: Cardinals at Raiders, Preseason Game No. 2

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, August 13 at 5 p.m. MST.
WATCH ON TV
- Arizona's Family (KPHO-TV, CBS 5)
- Paul Calvisi (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline)
- WATCH ON MOBILE
- A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:*
- NFL+
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
WATCH ON AZCARDINALS.COM AND ARIZONA CARDINALS MOBILE APP
Arizona Cardinals Fans in Arizona, Canada and Mexico are able to watch a livestream of the game on azcardinals.com and on the Arizona Cardinals Mobile App. A "Watch Live" button will appear on the homepage of azcardinals.com and the Arizona Cardinals Mobile App for those in Arizona, Canada and Mexico.
LISTEN LIVE ON CARDINALS RADIO
- Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
- J.P. Shadrick (play-by-play) and A.Q. Shipley (analyst)
- Game day programming begins at 2 p.m. with "The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" followed by "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle." Both shows spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL.
- "Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.
LISTEN LIVE ON CARDINALS SPANISH RADIO
- Latino Mix 100.3 FM KQMR
- Jesus Quinonez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst)
A complete list of Cardinals' radio affiliates can be found here: www.azcardinals.com/broadcast
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
And for those fans outside of the U.S., there is Game Pass International.
CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET
- For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Reddit.
- The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's "Word from the Birds".
CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
The official team accounts include:
- Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals)
- Cardinals Gameday (@CardsGameday)
- Darren Urban, senior writer (@Cardschatter)
- Cardinals Cheerleaders (@AZCardsCheer)
- Arizona Cardinals Spanish (@AZCardenales)
- Arizona Cardinals YouTube channel
ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING
- "The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM
- "The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
- "Cardinals Cover 2", "Cardinals Underground" at AZCardinals.com
- "Cardinals Game Plan", "Cardinals Birdwatch" on Arizona's Family