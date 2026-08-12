How To Watch: Cardinals at Raiders, Preseason Game No. 2

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, August 13 at 5 p.m. MST.

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Arizona Cardinals Fans in Arizona, Canada and Mexico are able to watch a livestream of the game on azcardinals.com and on the Arizona Cardinals Mobile App. A "Watch Live" button will appear on the homepage of azcardinals.com and the Arizona Cardinals Mobile App for those in Arizona, Canada and Mexico.