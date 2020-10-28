 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Hurting On Defensive Line, Cardinals Bring Back Josh Mauro

Defensive end necessary with Allen, Lawrence on injured reserve 

Oct 28, 2020 at 02:22 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Defensive end Josh Mauro, who played for the Cardinals from 2014-2017, has returned after signing Wednesday.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Defensive end Josh Mauro, who played for the Cardinals from 2014-2017, has returned after signing Wednesday.

With Zach Allen placed on injured reserve and fellow defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence already there, the Cardinals brought back a familiar face for the second time in a week to help boster depth.

The team signed veteran defensive end Josh Mauro from the Jacksonville practice squad Wednesday. Mauro played for the Cardinals from 2014-2017. The team had traded for another former Cardinal, pass rusher Markus Golden﻿, on Friday.

The Cardinals also made a pair of additions to the practice squad, bringing in defensive lineman Daniel Wise and running back Khalfani Muhammad.

Claimed off waivers after being released by the Steelers in 2014, Mauro played through 2017 with the Cards, totaling two sacks and four passes defensed in 47 games and 26 starts. He was released after the 2017 season as the Cardinals were transitioning from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base defense under Steve Wilks.

Since leaving the Cardinals, Mauro played for the Giants and Raiders before landing in Jacksonville this season, first on the active roster before being moved to the practice squad. He has twice been suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, for four games while in New York in 2018 and for five games earlier this season in Jacksonville.

With Allen and Lawrence down, the Cardinals were down to four defensive linemen -- and one, Jordan Phillips, left the Seattle game early because of a hamstring injury. The Cards also have Trevon Coley and Michael Dogbe on the practice squad, although Coley no longer has an practice-squad elevations left after being brought up the last two weeks -- if he was to be active, the Cardinals would have to promote him to the 53-man roster.

Wise spent the 2019 season on the Cowboys' practice squad. Muhammad has spent time on the Titans' practice squad and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons on the Broncos' practice squad. The Cards were in need of a running back body after Kenyan Drake's ankle injury against the Seahawks.

Related Content

news

After Big Draft Class, Cardinals Agree With 3 Undrafted Rookies

Team adds receiver, defensive lineman, long snapper
news

After 12-Pick Draft, Cardinals Feeling Good About Process

Selections were split evenly, six each on offense and defense
news

Cardinals Fill Out Draft Class With Final Four Picks

OLB Xavier Thomas, T Christian Jones, WR Tejhaun Palmer,  CB Jaden Davis join roster
news

In Fourth Round, Cardinals Draft Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Team adds to secondary depth with player nicknamed 'Rabbit'
news

Cardinals Hold Impressive Third-Round Pick Parade

RB Trey Benson, OL Isaiah Adams, TE Tip Reiman, CB Elijah Jones added to roster
news

Cardinals Take Max Melton With Second-Round Pick

Rutgers cornerback arrives to help secondary
news

Cardinals Trade Down In The Second Round

Deal with Falcons yields yet another third-round pick, then another trade down
news

Ten Things To Know About First-Round Picks Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson

Newest Cardinals arrive at Tempe facility for first time Thursday
news

Cardinals Select Marvin Harrison Jr. With First Pick

Team stays at No. 4 to grab high-profile wide receiver
news

With First-Round Pick No. 2, Cardinals Take Darius Robinson

Missouri product continues bolstering of defensive line
news

How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft April on 25-27, 2024
news

Will The Cardinals Draft Be A Four-Gone Conclusion?

With 11 picks in NFL Draft, Ossenfort's first call is whether to trade or pick first choice
Advertising