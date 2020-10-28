Hurting On Defensive Line, Cardinals Bring Back Josh Mauro

With Zach Allen placed on injured reserve and fellow defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence already there, the Cardinals brought back a familiar face for the second time in a week to help boster depth.

The team signed veteran defensive end Josh Mauro from the Jacksonville practice squad Wednesday. Mauro played for the Cardinals from 2014-2017. The team had traded for another former Cardinal, pass rusher Markus Golden﻿, on Friday.

The Cardinals also made a pair of additions to the practice squad, bringing in defensive lineman Daniel Wise and running back Khalfani Muhammad.

Claimed off waivers after being released by the Steelers in 2014, Mauro played through 2017 with the Cards, totaling two sacks and four passes defensed in 47 games and 26 starts. He was released after the 2017 season as the Cardinals were transitioning from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base defense under Steve Wilks.

Since leaving the Cardinals, Mauro played for the Giants and Raiders before landing in Jacksonville this season, first on the active roster before being moved to the practice squad. He has twice been suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, for four games while in New York in 2018 and for five games earlier this season in Jacksonville.

With Allen and Lawrence down, the Cardinals were down to four defensive linemen -- and one, Jordan Phillips, left the Seattle game early because of a hamstring injury. The Cards also have Trevon Coley and Michael Dogbe on the practice squad, although Coley no longer has an practice-squad elevations left after being brought up the last two weeks -- if he was to be active, the Cardinals would have to promote him to the 53-man roster.