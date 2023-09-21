Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Improving Cardinals Offense Preps For Parsons, Cowboys

Dobbs and Co. must find way to dent NFL's top defense

Sep 21, 2023 at 03:32 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs throws a pass Sunday against the Giants.
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs throws a pass Sunday against the Giants.

Paris Johnson Jr. has known Micah Parsons since high school, even though Johnson, who went to Ohio State, never had a chance to play against Parsons at Penn State.

The two have been exchanging light smack talk since then, Johnson Jr. said. Blocking Parsons in the NFL has been something Johnson Jr. has had circled on the calendar.

Sunday, it'll come to fruition when the Cardinals host the Cowboys, in a test not only of Johnson but an Arizona offense that made a leap forward last week -- but not enough to win.

"As a player, I feel like the players you respect the most, you play hardest against," Johnson Jr. said. "There's not a lot of guys that have a high motor and are very athletic and are as gifted as him."

Parsons has made his early case as best defensive player in the league. The Cowboys certainly have made the case of being the best defense, leading or tied for the lead in the NFL in most statistical categories -- although that was before losing Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs for the season due to an ACL tear.

"You can't name a better all-around team," Johnson Jr. said.

Parsons has the ability to rush the passer from both sides of the line, so Johnson Jr. and left tackle DJ Humphries will most certainly be busy on Sunday afternoon. Coach Jonathan Gannon has familiarity with the Cowboys from his time in Philadelphia, and it's a given that the Cardinals have to mitigate Parsons, who Gannon called "one of the elite players in the world."

But they also need to produce an offensive scheme that can continue the growth Gannon saw in the first two games.

"I think some of the negatives hurt us (in the first two games)," Gannon said. "We cleaned some of them up from Week 1 to Week 2. But I think staying out of some third and longs, so that goes to the operation on first and second down too."

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing believes that this is just the beginning for quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who was markedly better in the loss to the Giants last weekend.

"I think a big part of it was his confidence," Petzing said. "I think you could feel that in the way he was playing the game and the way he was making decisions."

Added Dobbs, "we have a really good defense coming into town this weekend, and so we're going to have to be on our P's and Q's and play our A-game just like we have to do every single week. We're prepping for that, but the comfort level is growing very quickly and that's good to see."

Petzing noted that execution and play calling were two elements he was taking accountability for in the Cardinals early two losses.

"We need to lock in and feel confident that we can execute in critical situations," Petzing said. "Heightened awareness, not anxiety. As you get into critical situations, yes, you need to be more aware and need to be more locked in. But it shouldn't come with anxiousness or anxiety.

"I think we have to collectively, coaches included, just kind of settle down, understand that situations are going to arise and make sure we're prepared to handle them a little better than we did on Sunday."

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 3 vs. Cowboys

Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 3 regular season matchup against the Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) 3during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 69

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) 3during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 69

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 69

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 69

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 69

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 69

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 69

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 69

Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 69

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (58) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (58) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Eric Banks (96) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Eric Banks (96) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell (61) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 69

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell (61) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Ilm Manning (73) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 69

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Ilm Manning (73) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 69

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Ilm Manning (73) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 69

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Ilm Manning (73) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 69

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim (87) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 69

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim (87) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
28 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
29 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
30 / 69

Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
31 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
32 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
33 / 69

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
34 / 69

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
35 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (89) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
36 / 69

Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (89) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Ben Stille (90) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
37 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Ben Stille (90) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (37) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
38 / 69

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (37) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
39 / 69

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Ben Stille (90) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
40 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Ben Stille (90) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
41 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
42 / 69

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
43 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
44 / 69

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kris Boyd (29) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
45 / 69

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kris Boyd (29) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
46 / 69

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
47 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
48 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Cornerbacks Coach Ryan Smith during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
49 / 69

Arizona Cardinals Cornerbacks Coach Ryan Smith during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
50 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
51 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
52 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
53 / 69

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
54 / 69

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
55 / 69

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
56 / 69

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
57 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
58 / 69

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
59 / 69

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
60 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
61 / 69

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
62 / 69

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
63 / 69

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
64 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
65 / 69

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
66 / 69

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
67 / 69

Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
68 / 69

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
69 / 69

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Working Benefits Of Zach Ertz, Trey McBride And Tight Ends

Notes: Dimukeje finding footing as pass rusher; Gannon builds culture
news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
news

Cardinals Reshuffle Defensive Line Again With Carlos Watkins Injury

Already down Collier, unit wants to be able to keep deep rotation
news

Starts Are There, But Cardinals Need To Find Way To Finish 

Gannon just wants "continuation of good football" 
news

Cardinals Can't Close Out Giants In Difficult Loss During Home Opener

Despite offensive improvement and big lead, New York escapes with 31-28 decision
news

Defense Can't Sustain Excellent Start And It Costs Cardinals

Dominate first-half performance gets lost in second half
news

Cardinals Hope To Get Off To Good Start With Home Schedule

Giants visit as Gannon works first game at State Farm Stadium
news

Injury Report: Week 2 vs Giants

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Giants
news

Kyzir White Leaves Imprint Already As Defensive Leader

Linebacker wants to drive Cardinals to be a top defense
news

Cardinals Ready To See Isaiah Simmons Again When Giants Visit

Notes: Wallace carves out role quickly at safety; Pascal physical on special teams
news

Cardinals, Joshua Dobbs Know They Need Offensive Jump

Explosive plays needed as unit settles in with veteran QB
Advertising