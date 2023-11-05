In Cleveland, Cardinals Can't Find Rhythm In Clayton Tune Start

CLEVELAND – Clayton Tune's hopes for his NFL starting debut wasn't this.

The rookie quarterback knew he was going to only be a bridge between the departed Joshua Dobbs and the incoming Kyler Murray, likely for only a game with Murray seemingly set to finally make his return from his ACL injury next week at home against the Falcons.

He knew he wasn't going to have starting receiver Michael Wilson or either of the Cardinals' top two running backs because of injury. He knew the Browns sported one of the best defenses in the NFL.

That didn't make Sunday's 27-0 loss at Cleveland Browns Stadium any easier, with the Cardinals (1-8) finishing with only 58 net offensive yards and only 17 net yards passing.

"I'm frustrated, obviously," Tune said. "I'm disappointed. I wish I could've put a better showing out there. Win. Anytime you lose it's frustrating and disappointing. You've just got to keep your head up and learn from it."

Coach Jonathan Gannon wouldn't say Murray would play next week against the Falcons – "I'm not thinking about that right now" – and again took the blame for the sideways performance.

"When you get beat like this, I didn't get the team prepped for the game," Gannon said. "It falls solely on me.

"We couldn't run it, we couldn't throw, we couldn't protect. A lot of things to get cleaned up."

The Cardinals (1-8) hadn't been shut out since Week 2 of the 2018 season against the Rams in Los Angeles, when Steve Wilks was the coach. Tune was in a difficult spot, especially since Murray has been siphoning practice reps as the Cardinals try and get him ready to return.

Tune finished 11-of-20 for 58 yards and two interceptions and lost a fumble deep in his own territory setting up a Browns TD. He was sacked seven times, and that was before starting offensive linemen D.J. Humphries and Will Hernandez left the game with injuries.

His first pass went for 12 yards to tight end Trey McBride, but after that, the Browns (5-3) overwhelmed the Cardinals offensive line – an instance that only amplified Tune's inexperience. Of the Cards' 14 possessions, only two ended past the 50.

"We couldn't get the ball moving," McBride said. "It's the offense's fault. Defense played great."