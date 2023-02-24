In Meeting Rooms, Jonathan Gannon Wants Cardinals To Understand

Kyler Murray won't be able to work his way through the new offense on the practice field, the obvious result of his ACL rehab.

Learning the new offense of coordinator Drew Petzing will have to come in other ways.

"The meeting room for us will be a full-time job," head coach Jonathan Gannon said. "Even though (Kyler) is not on the field, he will be getting stressed out mentally."

Murray isn't the only one who will have the meeting-room employment, however. Gannon made clear it's a team-wide culture when it comes to embracing those teachable moments. The Cardinals' meetings will be "very interactive," all with the goal to help the performances on game days.

"I'm going to tell the players, I don't want (information) regurgitated and I don't want it memorized," Gannon said. "I want it understood."

That message is already being delivered to a new coaching staff that has quickly filled up the football side of the building.