In Terms Of Improvement, It's All About The (Eno) Benjamin

"This offseason, I felt like I have a lot to prove," Benjamin said. "Getting settled in OTA's and getting some burn, I can finally show what I got. This offseason was a huge accomplishment."

The departure of Edmonds this offseason has been a blessing for Benjamin. With Conner set to lead the backfield in 2022, Benjamin will have a chance to become RB2 in training camp. But so will the rest of the running back room, including Darrel Williams, Keaontay Ingram, and Jonathan Ward.

That won't change Benjamin's mentality entering training camp regardless of the praise he's garnered from Kingsbury.

"In our running back room, there is so much competition," Benjamin said. "Even James Conner will tell you: everyone's mindset needs to be that you're the starting running back. That's what I think every day."

Benjamin said he feels more comfortable in Kingsbury's offense. He doesn't have to think as much, which allows him to play faster and hit the holes quickly without hesitation. The details are something he's cracked down on since arriving in the desert.

But the road to his current opportunity has required patience, something many don't have nowadays.

"I feel like anyone in any job must have the patience to get where you want to go," Benjamin said. "Leaving high school and going to college, I had to wait my turn, something you could say was expected (when I arrived) here.