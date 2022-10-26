In Year When NFL QBs Have Struggled, Kyler Murray Seeks Groove

Statistics don't mean everything. Murray's stats in the Raiders game, for instance, weren't great but to watch the game was to understand Murray played excellent in the comeback.

Yet it's hard not to notice that without Hopkins (although he had Hollywood Brown in those six games) Murray has ended up with stats that don't line up with the career he's built. His long pass of 32 yards is odd for a QB who was excellent on deep balls last season, as is his 5.8 yards per attempt, well off his 7.9 figure from a season ago.

The fact most of the league's quarterbacks have had dips in some area or another doesn't help.

Murray acknowledged he felt behind after missing so much of training camp with Covid and sore arm issues, and trying to find himself as the games counted.

"I'm not making excuses or anything like that but having missed those reps (then) having to catch up once the season got here, and things counted," Murray said. "It wasn't just preseason or reps against the team, they actually meant something. Like I said, it's playing catchup during the actual season.

"I definitely haven't played up to the standard that we have for ourselves, or I have for myself, but we can just keep getting better. That's the mindset."

Murray wasn't sure why the league has been rough on QBs this season. Maybe it is more two-high or shell coverages, he said, preventing too many big plays.

"That's what I would do if I was a defensive coordinator," he said.

Brown is out for now but Murray has Hopkins and now Robbie Anderson to team with Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz. The Cardinals did look better offensively against the Saints, although the New Orleans secondary was shredded by injury.

"(Kyler) has battled and fought and had us in every game but the first one, which I think is all you can ask of a quarterback," Kingsbury said. "I think as we get going with Hop and get Robbie adjusted, gets some of these other pieces back, we have a chance to hit our stride."

It's a crucial time in the schedule, with four straight NFC games upcoming, including three straight NFC West games after visiting Minnesota this weekend.

The Cardinals will need that offense to click. And that starts with their two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.