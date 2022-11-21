Inactives: In Mexico, Kyler Murray Sits For Second Game 

MEXICO CITY -- Kyler Murray will sit out a second straight game Monday night, so Colt McCoy will again get the start at quarterback against the 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be active after being listed as questionable, but the offensive line remains in flux. Max Garcia remains out with his shoulder injury. Antonio Hamilton remains a starter at cornerback with Byron Murphy out.
The full inactive list:
- QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)
- CB Byron Murphy (back)
- LB Jesse Luketa
- LB Victor Dimukeje
- T D.J. Humphries (back)
- G Max Garcia (shoulder)
- TE Zach Ertz (knee)