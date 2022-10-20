Inactives: James Conner To Sit Out Against Saints

It should be no surprise, but running back James Conner will be inactive again Thursday night against the Saints because of the injury to his ribs.
Conner officially didn't practice on the short week.
The Cardinals have enough players banged up that they will have three quarterbacks -- Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley -- active for the game. Kicker Matt Prater is also sitting out again, so newcomer Rodrigo Blankenship, signed to replace Matt Ammendola, will work for the Cardinals.
Offensive lineman Cody Ford is available to play, but cornerback Trayvon Mullen again will sit out.
The full inactive list:
- K Matt Prater (hip)
- RB James Conner (ribs)
- RB Darrel Williams (knee)
- CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)
- C Rodney Hudson (knee)
- LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)
- OL Lecitus Smith