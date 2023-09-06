Injury Report: Week 1 At Commanders

WEDNESDAY REPORT

Jonathan Gannon said at the beginning of training camp that besides getting better on the field, making sure that the team remains healthy is one of the team goals. As preparations for Week 1 are underway, the Cardinals are fairly healthy and achieved that goal entering the regular season.

The biggest question mark on the injury report surrounds tight end Zach Ertz, who was activated off of the PUP list on Aug. 15 following his ACL tear. Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have both said that they don't want to rush Ertz back into the offense. Last week, Ertz said it’s uncertain if he will suit up against the Commanders.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum has been dealing with a hand injury. Beachum was on the the practice field participating during the open part of practice. He's expected to play more of a backup role this season with the addition of rookie first-round pick, Paris Johnson Jr.

Throughout camp and preseason, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has been limited with a hamstring injury. Gannon has taken it easy with the speedy wide receiver, having him only play two series in the second preseason game. During the open portions of practice, Brown's taken part in most route running drills and worked with wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck was a full-go participant at practice on Wednesday following a knee injury in the preseason game against the Chiefs.