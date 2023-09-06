Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 1 At Commanders

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Commanders

Sep 06, 2023 at 01:56 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Injury Report Washington Week 1

WEDNESDAY REPORT

Jonathan Gannon said at the beginning of training camp that besides getting better on the field, making sure that the team remains healthy is one of the team goals. As preparations for Week 1 are underway, the Cardinals are fairly healthy and achieved that goal entering the regular season.

The biggest question mark on the injury report surrounds tight end Zach Ertz, who was activated off of the PUP list on Aug. 15 following his ACL tear. Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have both said that they don't want to rush Ertz back into the offense. Last week, Ertz said it’s uncertain if he will suit up against the Commanders.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum has been dealing with a hand injury. Beachum was on the the practice field participating during the open part of practice. He's expected to play more of a backup role this season with the addition of rookie first-round pick, Paris Johnson Jr.

Throughout camp and preseason, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has been limited with a hamstring injury. Gannon has taken it easy with the speedy wide receiver, having him only play two series in the second preseason game. During the open portions of practice, Brown's taken part in most route running drills and worked with wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck was a full-go participant at practice on Wednesday following a knee injury in the preseason game against the Chiefs.

For the Commanders, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive end Chase Young were listed as limited participants in practice.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 1

Wednesday, September 6
OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - Limited
WR Marquise Brown (Hamstring) - Limited
TE Zach Ertz (Knee) - Limited
LB Dennis Gardeck (Knee) - Full

Washington Commanders Injury Report Week 1

Wednesday, September 6
WR Terry McLaurin (Toe) - Limited
WR Dax Milne (Groin) - DNP
CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle) - Full
DE Chase Young (Neck) - Limited

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 18 At San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 18 matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco
news

Injury Report: Week 17 At Atlanta Falcons

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Falcons in Atlanta
news

Injury Report: Week 16 Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Buccaneers in Arizona
news

Injury Report: Week 15 At Denver Broncos

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Broncos in Denver
news

Injury Report: Week 14 Vs. New England Patriots

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Patriots in Arizona
news

Injury Report: Week 12 Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Chargers in Arizona
news

Injury Report: Week 11 Vs. San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 11 matchup with the 49ers in Mexico City
news

Injury Report: Week 10 At L.A. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Rams
news

Injury Report: Week 9 Vs. Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks
news

Injury Report: Week 8 At Vikings

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Vikings
news

Injury Report: Week 7 Vs. Saints

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Saints
Advertising