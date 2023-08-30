Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Zach Ertz Still Uncertain If He Will Play Against Commanders

Tight end returning from ACL tear

Aug 30, 2023 at 02:51 PM
While the (Cardinals) world waits to see what the timeline will be for quarterback Kyler Murray -- now on reserve PUP, the earliest Murray can practice would be Oct. 2 and play Oct. 8 -- there is another notable name coming back from an ACL injury.

Tight end Zach Ertz came off PUP midway through the preseason with the hope that he would be ready for Week 1 in Washington. But he said Wednesday that remains TBD.

"I don't think it's for certain, by any means," Ertz said. "There are still some things I need to go through, still some things (from which) I need to recover. Practice consistent days in a row. It's not something, 'Zach, go play.'"

Ertz acknowledged he'd like to know if he will be a go prior to game day on Sept. 10, but admitted he cannot say yet if that would happen.

"I have to earn the trust of my teammates and coaches," Ertz said. "I don't expect them to just plug me in there, 'This is the Zach from the past 10 years and he'll be the same in Year 11.' I work to prove myself every day. Whether it's Game 1 or Game 3, when I am out there I expect myself to be a difference-maker."

