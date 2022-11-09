Injury Report: Week 10 At L.A. Rams

Wednesday Report
Kliff Kingsbury said safety Budda Baker (ankle) will be out Sunday against the Rams but hopes the safety can return by next week.
"He will be day-to-day after this week," Kingsbury said.
Two other significant names showed up on the injury report as DNP: cornerback Byron Murphy (back) and quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring)
With guard Will Hernandez out with a pectoral injury, the right guard spot needs a replacement. That is to be determined with multiple candidates to consider.
"We're going to see and work through that," Kingsbury said. "I thought Lecitus Smith stepped in and handled himself well for his first real NFL playing time, but there are a couple of other guys we'll try to work there. We'll see if we get Max Garcia and some other guys back and go from there."
For the Rams, coach Sean McVay told reporters quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the concussion protocol on Tuesday. John Wolford is the Rams' backup QB.
Wednesday, November 9 (*Walkthrough)
S Budda Baker (Ankle) - DNP
OL Kelvin Beachum (Illness/Knee) - DNP
OL Cody Ford (Illness) - DNP
OL Max Garcia Shoulder - DNP
OL Will Hernandez (Chest) - DNP
OL Rodney Hudson (Knee) - DNP
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (Back) - DNP
QB Kyler Murray (Hamstring) - DNP
LB Dennis Gardeck (Ankle) - Limited
OL D.J. Humprhies (Back) - Limited
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Ribs) - Limited
CB Christian Matthew (Hamstring) - Limited
WR Rondale Moore (Hand) - Limited
K Matt Prater (Righ Hip) - Limited
DL J.J. Watt (Knee) - Limited
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Week 10
Wednesday, November 9
C Brian Allen (Knee) - DNP
RB Malcolm Brown (Hamstring) - DNP
DT Greg Gaines (Elbow) - DNP
LB Travin Howard (Hip) - DNP
OT Alaric Jackson (knee) - DNP
CB Robert Rochell (Illess) - DNP
QB Matthew Stafford (Concussion) - DNP