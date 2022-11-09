Injury Report: Week 10 At L.A. Rams

Wednesday Report

Kliff Kingsbury said safety Budda Baker (ankle) will be out Sunday against the Rams but hopes the safety can return by next week.

"He will be day-to-day after this week," Kingsbury said.

Two other significant names showed up on the injury report as DNP: cornerback Byron Murphy (back) and quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring)

With guard Will Hernandez out with a pectoral injury, the right guard spot needs a replacement. That is to be determined with multiple candidates to consider.

"We're going to see and work through that," Kingsbury said. "I thought Lecitus Smith stepped in and handled himself well for his first real NFL playing time, but there are a couple of other guys we'll try to work there. We'll see if we get Max Garcia and some other guys back and go from there."