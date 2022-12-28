Injury Report: Week 17 At Atlanta Falcons

Wednesday Report
Colt McCoy has cleared the concussion protocol and will start at quarterback for the Cardinals Sunday against the Falcons.
The possibility was there to shut McCoy down and stick with Trace McSorley as started, but coach Kliff Kingsbury had said he wanted to give McCoy a chance to finish the season with some positive play and McCoy made it clear to the team he wanted back on the field.
"We had some meetings (Tuesday) and I just said, 'Kyler can't play and you brought me here to play. I want to finish the season strong,' " McCoy said. "That all hinged on getting cleared and going through the whole concussion protocol and the doctors did a fantastic job. I was fighting to play last week but they weren't having it.
"I'm fully cleared and excited about getting another opportunity."
Kingsbury praised tackle Kelvin Beachum for playing last week despite knee and ankle issues, but said his status this week will hinge on how the veteran feels on Friday before the game. Kingsbury also said that despite center Billy Price (knee) getting hurt against the Bucs, he was also expected to be available this week.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 17
Wednesday, December 28 (*Walkthrough)
DL Zach Allen (hand) - DNP
OL Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) - DNP
CB Antonio Hamilton (hip) - DNP
WR A.J. Green (illness) - DNP
RB James Conner (illness) - DNP
CB Marco Wilson (neck) - DNP
OL Billy Price (knee) - Limited
OL Max Garcia (shoulder) - Limited
S Charles Washington (chest) - Limited
QB Colt McCoy (concussion) - Full
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Week 17
Wednesday, December 28
G Chuma Edoga (knee) - DNP
TE Felipe Franks (concussion) - DNP
G Elijah Wilkinson (calf) - DNP