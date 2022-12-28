Injury Report: Week 17 At Atlanta Falcons

Wednesday Report

Colt McCoy has cleared the concussion protocol and will start at quarterback for the Cardinals Sunday against the Falcons.

The possibility was there to shut McCoy down and stick with Trace McSorley as started, but coach Kliff Kingsbury had said he wanted to give McCoy a chance to finish the season with some positive play and McCoy made it clear to the team he wanted back on the field.

"We had some meetings (Tuesday) and I just said, 'Kyler can't play and you brought me here to play. I want to finish the season strong,' " McCoy said. "That all hinged on getting cleared and going through the whole concussion protocol and the doctors did a fantastic job. I was fighting to play last week but they weren't having it.

"I'm fully cleared and excited about getting another opportunity."