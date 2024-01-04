Injury Report: Week 18 vs Seahawks

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The defensive line took another hit on Wednesday as lineman Dante Stills did not practice with a knee injury. Stills exited Sunday's game early. Linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee) along with cornerback Garrett Williams (ankle) were working off to the side during the open portion of practice. D.J. Humphries (knee) will be placed on IR.

Defensive lineman Leki Fotu (hand) remains limited and has until Saturday to be activated to the 53-man roster. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee), safety Andre Chachere (shoulder) and linebacker Victor Dimukeje (foot) were all limited participants.