Injury Report: Week 18 vs Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 18 matchup with the Seahawks

Jan 03, 2024 at 05:08 PM
Zach Gershman
Injury Report Week 18

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The defensive line took another hit on Wednesday as lineman Dante Stills did not practice with a knee injury. Stills exited Sunday's game early. Linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee) along with cornerback Garrett Williams (ankle) were working off to the side during the open portion of practice. D.J. Humphries (knee) will be placed on IR.

Defensive lineman Leki Fotu (hand) remains limited and has until Saturday to be activated to the 53-man roster. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee), safety Andre Chachere (shoulder) and linebacker Victor Dimukeje (foot) were all limited participants.

The Seahawks designated guard Phil Haynes (toe) to return from IR. Starting right tackle Abraham Lucas left Sunday's game early and tackle/guard Jason Peters has a foot injury that made him inactive against the Steelers. Lucas, Peters, and five others, including running back Kenneth Walker (shoulder) did not practice.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 18

Wednesday, January 3
LB Dennis Gardeck (Knee) - DNP
OL D.J. Humphries (Knee) - DNP
DL Dante Stills (Knee) - DNP
DB Garrett Williams (Ankle) - DNP
S Andre Chachere (Shoulder) - Limited
LB Victor Dimukeje (Foot) - Limited
DL Leki Fotu (Hand) - Limited
DL Kevin Strong (Knee) - Limited

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Week 18

Wednesday, January 3
LB Nick Bellore (Knee) - DNP
C Evan Brown (Concussion) - DNP
DE Mario Edwards (Knee) - DNP
T Abraham Lucas (Knee) - DNP
T Jason Peters (Foot) - DNP
NT Jarran Reed (Knee) - DNP
RB Kenneth Walker III (Shoulder) - DNP
LB Jordyn Brooks (Ankle) - Limited
G Phil Haynes (Toe) - Limited
G Anthony Bradford (Knee/Shoulder) - Full
CB Artie Burns (Knee) - Full
DE Leonard Williams (Shoulder) - Full

