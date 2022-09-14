Injury Report: Week 2 At Raiders

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals continue to deal with injuries heading into Week 2, a looming matchup with the Raiders.

Kliff Kingsbury used the "we'll see" response regarding defensive lineman J.J. Watt (calf) and his status for Sunday. Kingsbury said it's too early in the week to know, adding he doesn't have much of an update.

The same deal goes for wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) and cornerbacks Marco Wilson (leg) and Trayvon Mullen (toe).

"Marco did some stuff today, so that's promising," Kingsbury said. "Rondale, we'll see how the week progresses. Trayvon was out there today and didn't do much. We'll see how he feels later on."

Safety Jalen Thompson is dealing with a toe issue, and wide receiver Andy Isabella is working through a back issue, according to Kingsbury.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum and Center Rodney Hudson had "vet days" on Wednesday. Left guard Justin Pugh (neck) is day to day.