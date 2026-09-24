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Injury Report: Week 3 at 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the 49ers

Sep 23, 2026 at 05:12 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

49ers injury report week 3

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals cornerbacks were dealt a tough hand this week with the loss of Will Johnson for the season. The status of Max Melton is up in the air as well.

Melton left the Seahawks game with a toe injury. He was at practice on Wednesday but did not practice. The Cardinals also did not have left guard Isaac Seumalo (NIR-rest), safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson (back), defensive lineman Roy Lopez (groin), and outside linebacker Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest).

Lopez played through the groin injury last weekend.

The three players limited on Wednesday for the Cardinals were center Hjalte Froholdt (knee), linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (NIR-Rest/thumb), and cornerback Garrett Williams (Achilles).

The 49ers wide receiver room is banged up heading into this matchup. Mike Evans (hip) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) did not practice. Defensive end Romello Height had surgery on his hand on Tuesday but has not been ruled out for the game this weekend.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 3

Wednesday, September 23
DL Roy Lopez (Groin) - DNP
CB Max Melton (Toe) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest) - DNP
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Back) - DNP
C Hjalte Froholdt (Knee) - Limited
CB Garrett Williams (Achilles) - Limited
LB Mack Wilson Sr. (NIR-Rest/Thumb) - Limited
QB Jacoby Brissett (Hip) - Full

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Week 3

Wednesday, September 23 
WR Mike Evans (Hip) - DNP
DT James Thompson (Ankle) - DNP
WR Demarcus Robinson (Ankle) - DNP
DE Romello Height (Hand) - DNP
DE Nick Bosa (NIR-Rest/Knee) - DNP
LB Dre Greenlaw (NIR-Rest/Achilles) - DNP
RB Christian McCaffrey (NIR-Rest) - DNP
LT Trent Williams (NIR-Rest) - DNP

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