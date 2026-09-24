Injury Report: Week 3 at 49ers

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals cornerbacks were dealt a tough hand this week with the loss of Will Johnson for the season. The status of Max Melton is up in the air as well.

Melton left the Seahawks game with a toe injury. He was at practice on Wednesday but did not practice. The Cardinals also did not have left guard Isaac Seumalo (NIR-rest), safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson (back), defensive lineman Roy Lopez (groin), and outside linebacker Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest).

Lopez played through the groin injury last weekend.

The three players limited on Wednesday for the Cardinals were center Hjalte Froholdt (knee), linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (NIR-Rest/thumb), and cornerback Garrett Williams (Achilles).