Injury Report: Week 5 vs. Bengals

WEDNESDAY REPORT
After being sent to the sidelines for precautionary reasons against the 49ers, center Hjalte Froholdt said Monday that he felt fine. Still, he was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice with a neck injury.
There's a chance that the defense will get some help this week as defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) returned to practice in a limited fashion. Woods and Ledbetter were inactive against the 49ers. Linebacker Krys Barnes (hand) was also a limited participant.
Cornerback Garrett Williams and offensive lineman Dennis Daley had their 21-day practice window opened up on Wednesday. With a rule change this year, players designated to return now have to be listed on the injury report even before they are returned to the 53-man roster.
The only Cardinals player that didn't practice on Wednesday was Keaontay Ingram with a neck injury.
For the Bengals, wide receiver Tee Higgins (ribs), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) did not practice. On Monday, Higgins said that he might try to play on Sunday with a fractured rib.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 5
Wednesday, October 4
RB Keaontay Ingram (Neck) - DNP
LB Krys Barnes (Finger) - Limited
OL Dennis Daley (Ankle) - Limited
OL Hjalte Froholdt (Neck) - Limited
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Finger) - Limited
CB Garrett Williams (Knee) - Limited
LB Josh Woods (Ankle) - Limited
OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - Full
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Week 4
Wednesday, October 4
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee) - DNP
WR Tee Higgins (Ribs) - DNP
CB Cam Taylor-Britt (Concussion) - DNP
T Orlando Brown Jr. (Groin) - Limited
TE Irv Smith Jr. (Hamstring) - Limited