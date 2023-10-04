Injury Report: Week 5 vs. Bengals

WEDNESDAY REPORT

After being sent to the sidelines for precautionary reasons against the 49ers, center Hjalte Froholdt said Monday that he felt fine. Still, he was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice with a neck injury.

There's a chance that the defense will get some help this week as defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) returned to practice in a limited fashion. Woods and Ledbetter were inactive against the 49ers. Linebacker Krys Barnes (hand) was also a limited participant.

Cornerback Garrett Williams and offensive lineman Dennis Daley had their 21-day practice window opened up on Wednesday. With a rule change this year, players designated to return now have to be listed on the injury report even before they are returned to the 53-man roster.

The only Cardinals player that didn't practice on Wednesday was Keaontay Ingram with a neck injury.