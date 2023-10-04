Practice Windows Opened For Garrett Williams, Dennis Daley 

The path for Garrett Williams is now at the next step.

The Cardinals cornerback, the team's first third-round pick in May and coming off an ACL tear, will return to practice this week as the team opened his three-week window. Williams is currently on the Non-Football Injury list.

"You're a rookie playing for the first time in the NFL and haven't lined up once," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "Haven't played in a practice for us once. So he's in a little bit of a different spot as far as experience and things he needs to get done -- technique, fundamentals, schematics. We will have our eye on him."

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley﻿, who has been on IR with an ankle injury, also had his window opened.

"(Dennis) was playing good football for us," Gannon said. "We have a role for him that we were going to use on gameday. But for all these guys, we have to see where he is. A big guy coming back from an ankle. We will see where it goes this week."

Both players now must be placed on the 53-man roster within those three weeks or they must remain on their lists for the remainder of the season.

The Cardinals released cornerback Christian Matthew earlier this week, potentially creating both a roster spot and a spot in the room for Williams to the roster as soon as this weekend. Williams was hurt playing for Syracuse Oct. 29, 2022.

"He's very intelligent and detailed," Gannon said. "He's excited to get back out there and I'm excited for him.

KYLER UPDATE

Quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ was also eligible to have his practice window opened this week but remains on the PUP list unable to work with the team.