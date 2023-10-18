Injury Report: Week 7 at Seahawks

WEDNESDAY REPORT

Some familiar faces returned to practice, but three others were inactive on Wednesday. For the second week in a row, safety Jalen Thompson began game week on the sideline. Coach Jonathan Gannon said that Thompson is still day-to-day after injuring his hamstring against the Bengals.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton exited the Rams contest with a groin injury. He, along with wide receiver Zach Pascal (neck) also did not participate on Wednesday.

Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) continues to progress as his 21-day practice window remains open until next Wednesday. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said that he's been impressed with how Williams has moved around in practice. He was limited on Wednesday, as was fellow cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (hamstring).

The biggest headline of Wednesday was the return of quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and safety Budda Baker (hamstring). Both were limited participants. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter were full participants.