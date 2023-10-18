Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 7 at Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Seahawks

Oct 18, 2023 at 03:50 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Injury Report Week 7

WEDNESDAY REPORT

Some familiar faces returned to practice, but three others were inactive on Wednesday. For the second week in a row, safety Jalen Thompson began game week on the sideline. Coach Jonathan Gannon said that Thompson is still day-to-day after injuring his hamstring against the Bengals.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton exited the Rams contest with a groin injury. He, along with wide receiver Zach Pascal (neck) also did not participate on Wednesday.

Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) continues to progress as his 21-day practice window remains open until next Wednesday. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said that he's been impressed with how Williams has moved around in practice. He was limited on Wednesday, as was fellow cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (hamstring).

The biggest headline of Wednesday was the return of quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and safety Budda Baker (hamstring). Both were limited participants. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter were full participants.

The Seahawks were without wide receiver DK Metcalf (ribs/hip), tackle Jake Curhan (ankle), running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring), and center Evan Brown (hip).

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 7

Wednesday, October 18

CB Antonio Hamilton (Groin) - DNP
WR Zach Pascal (Neck) - DNP
S Jalen Thompson (Hamstring) - DNP
S Budda Baker (Hamstring) - Limited
CB Kei'Trel Clark (Hamstring) - Limited
QB Kyler Murray (Knee) - Limited
CB Garrett Williams (Knee) - Limited
OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - Full
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Finger) - Full

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Week 7

Wednesday, October 18
C Evan Brown (Hip) - DNP
RB Zach Charbonnet (Hamstring) - DNP
T Jake Curhan (Ankle) - DNP
WR DK Metcalf (Ribs/Hip) - DNP
CB Tre Brown (Toe) - Limited
CB Artie Burns (Hamstring) - Limited
T Charles Cross (Ankle) - Limited
G Phil Haynes (Calf) - Limited
G Damien Lewis (Ankle) - Limited
WR Tyler Lockett (Hamstring) - Limited

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 6 at Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Rams
news

Injury Report: Week 5 vs. Bengals

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Bengals
news

Injury Report: Week 4 at 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the 49ers
news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
news

Injury Report: Week 2 vs Giants

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Giants
news

Injury Report: Week 1 At Commanders

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Commanders
news

Injury Report: Week 18 At San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 18 matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco
news

Injury Report: Week 17 At Atlanta Falcons

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Falcons in Atlanta
news

Injury Report: Week 16 Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Buccaneers in Arizona
news

Injury Report: Week 15 At Denver Broncos

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Broncos in Denver
news

Injury Report: Week 14 Vs. New England Patriots

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Patriots in Arizona
Advertising