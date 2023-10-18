Kyler Murray Back On Practice Field As Cardinals Open 21-Day Window

For the Cardinals, current starter Joshua Dobbs still has to play. That makes practice a balancing act.

"The guy who is playing the game has got to get ready to go," Petzing said. "That's priority No. 1. But there is extra time during the day, there is downtime during practice, there are extra ways within the rules where we are allowed to make sure he's getting his reps physically and mentally. A lot of that is done with the backup (Clayton Tune) right now."

Dobbs absorbed the return of Murray exactly as expected -- he's a smart veteran who knew when he arrived this day would eventually come.

Gannon said the decision when Murray actually plays will be an organizational decision but that Murray "is a big part of that."

"It was great having K1 out there seeing him run around and slinging it, but it doesn't change my approach at all," Dobbs said. "We are still preparing for Seattle.

"I've seen every side of this quarterback thing (in my career), and my approach never changes."

Murray has made social media posts talking about how anxious he is to return. He has been involved in all the off-the-field meetings since Gannon arrived and has absorbed the offense that way, but that's much different than, for instance, Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell chasing him around on third-and-8 in the third quarter of a close game.

The Cardinals could use an offensive boost. The team is last in the league in both second-half scoring and fourth-quarter scoring. The fourth quarter has been especially harsh, with opponents leading the Cardinals, 64-7.

"I know the work he's put in," Gannon said. "But he hasn't taken a snap in this offense. We've got to see him do a lot of things."

Dobbs has completed just 36 of 73 passes his last two games, less than 50 percent in a league where being above 60 percent is a must. He also threw his first three interceptions of the season in that time.

It's a stark difference from Games 2-4 this season, in which Dobbs was good and steadily got better.