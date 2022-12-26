Iron Man Budda Baker Plays Through Fractured Shoulder

There have been two players that have been at the forefront of the "everyone needs to be a pro and play hard the balance of the season" for the Cardinals.

One is J.J. Watt, and the defensive end has played excellent of late in backing up his words.

The other is Budda Baker, except now the safety – and lone Cardinals Pro Bowler – appears done for the season after fracturing his shoulder during Sunday night's loss to the Buccaneers.

"I can't say enough good things about him," coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday afternoon during the taping of Cardinals Game Plan, his weekly TV show. "The performance that he gives each and every day in practice and in the games, he's on the sideline acting like it's a bruise or something and plays the entire game and it turns out it's a fracture. It tells you all you need to know about the type of teammate and person he is."

Baker played all 81 defensive snaps in Sunday's game. Earlier this season, Baker seriously sprained his ankle against the Seahawks, and yet played the following week against the Rams even after Kingsbury had declared him out early in the week.

The Cardinals have two road games left, in Atlanta and San Francisco. It'll be up to Watt – and others – to carry the torch with Baker out.