Isaiah Simmons Finds Safety At His New Position

Gannon said Simmons' size can help "if he plays to his strengths. He realizes how that can help him and also it can hurt him, and make sure we work on those things."

Baker said the direct communication between he and Simmons is naturally better on the field than it was previous just because Simmons is at safety. Before, Baker relayed info to Simmons; now, Simmons is one of the guys who has to pass on the information.

But with all his physical tools, "he brings everything," Baker said.

Simmons hasn't played much deep secondary since he first got to college – he was recruited by Clemson as a safety before he morphed – or perhaps even high school. He said it reminded him of his days playing baseball as a centerfielder, although he acknowledged his baseball career ended when he got to high school. Simmons was a track star, and while the opportunity was there to do both track and baseball in the spring, "that's doing too much," he said with a smile.

A big season is needed; Simmons is going into the last season of his rookie contract after the Cardinals declined his fifth-year option. Simmons insists that isn't motivation; he would try and have his best season regardless.

It's possible Simmons could play some other spots on the field, but he admits he doesn't know if that will happen and the coaches don't know either – or they aren't telling. Simmons said he's quickly picked up what the rest of the secondary is supposed to be doing, which can help him in myriad ways.

Simmons is asked if his versatility might have hurt him in his first three NFL seasons. He chooses his words carefully, although he makes clear he is happy with what he's doing.

"A lot of that had to do with what we were doing on the field, there were times I was playing a position because maybe we were down in injuries, or … there were just certain circumstances that led to me playing certain positions last year as opposed to maybe doing what was best for me," Simmons said.