Isaiah Simmons Heads Into Crucial Fourth Season

"My maturity has grown and I feel like I have become more of a student of the game," Simmons said. "Things have slowed down. Really those are the main things. Nothing really changed from the first game with what I've done. That was the first game, I didn't (play) a preseason game. Nothing really changed, I just believed in myself."

The Cardinals have believed in Simmons too, although new general manager Monti Ossenfort will have a front-burner decision other than picking a coach or free agency or what to do with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

He also has to decide if he exercises Simmons' fifth-year option – for the 2024 season – by May. Overthecap.com estimates that would be $11.3 million, fully guaranteed.

The Cardinals exercised the fifth-year option on Kyler Murray last season, but before that Josh Rosen was traded before having to make a decision, and the team did not use it on Haason Reddick, who left after his fourth season as a free agent.

What do the Cardinals have? They have an athletic freak who can make splash plays, one who finished with 99 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, five tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles (including the one leading the Byron Murphy's overtime TD return in Las Vegas) and a fumble recovery.

They have a player who continues to be all over the field, literally. According to Pro Football Focus, Simmons had 409 defensive snaps as the slot cornerback this season, 297 as a box defender, 110 on the defensive line, 28 as a wide cornerback and 53 – as a starter after Budda Baker got hurt – at free safety.

"That's why he was drafted," Joseph said. "He doesn't have one (position). He's a hybrid and that's OK. His numbers speak to it, his intelligence speaks to it. What he does on Sundays gives teams fits."

That upward trend is important as he seeks the consistency that will push him to the next level.