It's Official: Kyler Murray To Start Sunday

Jonathan Gannon had said Monday Kyler Murray probably would start Sunday against the Falcons -- but he had added a caveat that the quarterback had to get through practice this week.

The coach made it official Friday morning, confirming that, yes, Murray will be behind center.

"Honestly I'm excited for the guy," Gannon said. "I've seen what he's had to go through the last eight months or so. And what he's put into it and how bad he wants to be out there. The competitor he is, he wants to be out there with the guys and help this team win."

Given that Murray spent 25 minutes talking on Thursday about playing, Gannon's announcement was not a surprise. But it still is another step toward Murray actually getting on the field.

"I know he's ready to get out there and see how it goes," Gannon said.

Gannon also said running back James Conner is "trending in the right direction" to play Sunday, but Conner remains on IR for now.

