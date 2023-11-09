The Return Of Kyler Murray: 'I've Felt Good For Quite Some Time'

"If I was thinking about (the knee) now I wouldn't be out here," Murray said. "I can't get better if I don't trust it. … If the doctor says I'm good if (senior reconditioning coordinator) Buddy (Morris) says I'm good, then we're good. As far as being scared, you get one day of those reps to be kind of hesitant. After that, we gotta go."

The offense with Joshua Dobbs had a lot of under-center and more planned runs at QB that Murray is used to, so how the offense is called and what tweaks will be used for the new signal-caller will be part of the story.

Regardless of what Murray believes, the coaches aren't assuming Pro Bowl Kyler right away.

"Anytime you do something for the first time in a while, it's hard," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "New system, new teammates, it's Week 10, and you're coming off an injury. I compared it last week, look what an offense looks like in the first 10 plays in preseason (game) one, Week 1, Week 5, Week 10. It's no different than an individual player. There will be some growth, there will be some bumps along the road. I know he's ready to handle that. But that's reality."

Hollywood Brown, Murray's best friend and top wideout, has been stumping for his buddy since Murray returned to practice, lauding how he looks throwing the ball and embracing his return as QB1.

"Being away from the game is never easy," Brown said, adding, "for me, it's like he never left."

Brown said Murray is more motivated than ever to show what he is capable of on the field. Murray was asked about that mindset,

"I can't get into all the thought process behind why," Murray said. "There are so many reasons why. But I would say that's accurate."

Kyler is back, and now he gets to show everyone what that means to him.

"I just feel like I gained a new level of resiliency from this," Murray said. "I already felt like I had that chip on my shoulder, never out of anything, never down.