J.J. Watt Announces He Will Retire After Season

He, along with safety Budda Baker, has been the defensive constant this season, his play only trending up as the season winds down. Aside from the sacks, he has 14 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits and six passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery (and a touchdown lost in Los Angeles on that fumble recovery because of a bad call that was overturned.)

Watt played a season-high 77 snaps against the Buccaneers (out of 81) and has had two of his best games without fellow defensive lineman Zach Allen available.

"J can still make plays," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said last week. "He's still a guy you have to account for. With Zach not being out there, every protection (by the Broncos) was sliding to J.J. It was like a four-man slide sometimes.

"He is still a guy, if you don't account for him, he can wreck a game."

On a recent episode of "Hard Knocks," Watt talked about perspective at the end of a career. It's safe to think Watt was already aware this season could be his own finale.