Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

J.J. Watt Announces He Will Retire After Season

Defensive end tells the world via social media

Dec 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Defensive end J.J. Watt is introduced to the State Farm Stadium crowd for a final time before the Christmas night game against Tampa.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Defensive end J.J. Watt is introduced to the State Farm Stadium crowd for a final time before the Christmas night game against Tampa.

J.J. Watt was going to be a free agent after the season. The veteran defensive end let everyone know Tuesday morning that he will indeed just be free. Period.

Watt tweeted that the Christmas night game against the Buccaneers was both his newborn son's first NFL game and Watt's "last ever" home game. And with that, the sure Hall-of-Famer told the world he would be retiring.

"My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude," Watt wrote. "It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

The Cardinals have two games left, both on the road: at Atlanta and at San Francisco.

Watt has had an excellent season, leading the team with 9½ sacks. He has dominated the last couple of weeks despite the Cardinals being eliminated from playoff contention.

Watt made a splash when he came to the Cardinals, announcing out of nowhere on social media he would be signing in Arizona, so Tuesday's news made for an appropriate bookend to his two seasons in the desert.

If this is it for Watt, his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility would be 2028.

Watt's play could've earned him another good contract on the free agent market. But the timing does make sense, after Watt had battled multiple injuries in recent years, including 2021 when he played in only seven games before injuring his shoulder, and then remarkably rehabbing enough to be able to play in the Cardinals' playoff game.

Watt missed the opener this season but has played in every game since -- including one in Carolina just a couple of days after having his heart shocked back into rhythm. Watt talked that day about the emotion of going through such a situation, his baby not yet quite born.

Three times Watt was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, in 2012, 2014 and 2015. He was an All-Pro seven times, and was the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017.

He, along with safety Budda Baker, has been the defensive constant this season, his play only trending up as the season winds down. Aside from the sacks, he has 14 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits and six passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery (and a touchdown lost in Los Angeles on that fumble recovery because of a bad call that was overturned.)

Watt played a season-high 77 snaps against the Buccaneers (out of 81) and has had two of his best games without fellow defensive lineman Zach Allen available.

"J can still make plays," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said last week. "He's still a guy you have to account for. With Zach not being out there, every protection (by the Broncos) was sliding to J.J. It was like a four-man slide sometimes.

"He is still a guy, if you don't account for him, he can wreck a game."

On a recent episode of "Hard Knocks," Watt talked about perspective at the end of a career. It's safe to think Watt was already aware this season could be his own finale.

"The closer I get to the end the more difficult it becomes to wrestle with the reality of how hard it is to win in this league, Watt says. "You are much more understanding of how finite your opportunities are."

PHOTOS: Best Of J.J. Watt

Images of defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during his time with the Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
1 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
2 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
3 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
4 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
5 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
6 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
7 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
8 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
9 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
10 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
11 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
12 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
13 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
14 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
15 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
16 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Derrick Spencer
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
17 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
18 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
19 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
20 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
21 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
22 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
23 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
24 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Hans Rodriguez/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
25 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
26 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
27 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
28 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
29 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
30 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
31 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
32 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
33 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
34 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
35 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
36 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
37 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
38 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
39 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
40 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
41 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)
42 / 43

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
J.J. Watt talks with Tom Brady after Watt's final home game on Christmas, 2022, at State Farm Stadium.
43 / 43

J.J. Watt talks with Tom Brady after Watt's final home game on Christmas, 2022, at State Farm Stadium.

Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

You've Got Mail: Falcons Week

Topics include Watt's announcement, McSorley future, and drafting for the Edge

news

Depth Of Field: Week 16 Vs. Tampa Bay

Exploring the game against the Buccaneers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Iron Man Budda Baker Plays Through Fractured Shoulder

Pro Bowler's injury found after safety doesn't miss snap against Buccaneers

news

Cardinals Can't Quite Finish On Christmas In Loss To Brady, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay rallies for fourth-quarter comeback in 19-16 overtime decision

news

Marco Wilson Picks Tom Brady Twice, But It's Not Enough

Cornerback has big night as defense shines, but Cardinals fall to Bucs

news

Kyler Murray Set To Have Knee Surgery After New Year's

Quarterback set to have ACL repaired in Dallas according to report

news

Inactives: Good News For Cardinals Heading Into Bucs Game

Brown, Beachum, Garcia all playing after injuries

news

How To Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals, Week 16

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022.

news

Byron Murphy's Season Ends As Cardinals Put Him On Injured Reserve

Cornerback has been troubled with back issue; Dogbe promoted to roster

news

Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders Hope Brady Part Of A Good Christmas

Rookie pass rushers prepared for Sunday night game between Cardinals and Bucs

news

Injury Report: Week 16 Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Buccaneers in Arizona

Advertising