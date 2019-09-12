J.R. Sweezy And The Jump Gone Wrong

Guard Justin Pugh did some back-of-the-napkin math on Murray's height, figuring out how close Sweezy was to success.

"You know he has a 36-inch vertical, right?" Pugh said. "He thinks he can jump out of most situations. So if (Murray) ducks, 36 inches is clearing him."

Humphries was asked if the other linemen gave Sweezy crap for the blunder.

"Crap? I applauded him, man," Humphries said. "My argument stands the same. Offensive linemen are the most athletic people on the field. … Sweezy's 330 (pounds). He almost cleared Kyler. I mean, it's not a big hurdle, but (expletive), he almost cleared him."

Sweezy actually had reason to believe he could jump over Murray based on a past experience during his time with the Seahawks.

"I don't remember the play, but I was a few yards downfield, and it was all going to the right," Sweezy said. "Jermaine Kearse, the receiver, was coming back, and we would have just ran into each other. I jumped, and I cleared him. There was a video of it. I can't find it now, but I cleared him. It was like a hurdle. And after the play, we both looked at each other. He was like, 'Dude, did you just jump over me?' I was like, 'I don't know. I think so?'"

Sweezy said there is nothing in his background that makes him go to the air in these situations.