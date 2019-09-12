J.R. Sweezy And The Jump Gone Wrong

J.R. Sweezy actually had a solid debut with the Cardinals on Sunday, finishing with the best offensive grade on the team, according to Pro Football Focus.
But nobody cares about that.
The right guard set social media ablaze in the first quarter when he turned around to assist on a block and ended up face-to-face with quarterback Kyler Murray in the backfield.
Sweezy made the most natural decision he could think of in that split-second, attempting to jump over Murray.
"I was trying to make it work," Sweezy said. "I didn't. He was probably like, 'What the (expletive) is this guy doing?'"
Sweezy crashed into his rookie quarterback, who went down for a sack.
"He saw Kyler and thought, 'I can jump over this dude,'" left tackle D.J. Humphries said. "That is impressive to me. I would have hit a spin move, but he's like, 'Naw, I'm going to clear him and he's going to throw a touchdown.' It was great imagination. I like it."
Guard Justin Pugh did some back-of-the-napkin math on Murray's height, figuring out how close Sweezy was to success.
"You know he has a 36-inch vertical, right?" Pugh said. "He thinks he can jump out of most situations. So if (Murray) ducks, 36 inches is clearing him."
Humphries was asked if the other linemen gave Sweezy crap for the blunder.
"Crap? I applauded him, man," Humphries said. "My argument stands the same. Offensive linemen are the most athletic people on the field. … Sweezy's 330 (pounds). He almost cleared Kyler. I mean, it's not a big hurdle, but (expletive), he almost cleared him."
Sweezy actually had reason to believe he could jump over Murray based on a past experience during his time with the Seahawks.
"I don't remember the play, but I was a few yards downfield, and it was all going to the right," Sweezy said. "Jermaine Kearse, the receiver, was coming back, and we would have just ran into each other. I jumped, and I cleared him. There was a video of it. I can't find it now, but I cleared him. It was like a hurdle. And after the play, we both looked at each other. He was like, 'Dude, did you just jump over me?' I was like, 'I don't know. I think so?'"
Sweezy said there is nothing in his background that makes him go to the air in these situations.
"I don't even play basketball," Sweezy said. "I just felt like it would work. Next time I'll jump a little higher, and he'll know what's coming."