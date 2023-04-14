Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Jackson Barton Signed For Cardinals Offensive Line Mix

Tackle played for Raiders in 2022

Apr 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have signed offensive lineman Jackson Barton.
Rick Scuteri/AP
The Cardinals will have eight draft picks (right now, barring any trades) and a bunch of undrafted rookies to eventually fill out their offseason 90-man roster.

But they are still adding bodies here and there, including on Friday when they signed offensive lineman Jackson Barton to a one-year deal.

Barton, a one-time seventh round pick of the Colts, has also spent time with the Chiefs, Giants and most recently the Raiders. He has appeared in eight games in his career, all with the Raiders the past two seasons and six of them in 2022.

The Cardinals will have their first voluntary veteran minicamp beginning on April 25.

