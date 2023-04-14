Jackson Barton Signed For Cardinals Offensive Line Mix

The Cardinals will have eight draft picks (right now, barring any trades) and a bunch of undrafted rookies to eventually fill out their offseason 90-man roster.

But they are still adding bodies here and there, including on Friday when they signed offensive lineman Jackson Barton to a one-year deal.

Barton, a one-time seventh round pick of the Colts, has also spent time with the Chiefs, Giants and most recently the Raiders. He has appeared in eight games in his career, all with the Raiders the past two seasons and six of them in 2022.