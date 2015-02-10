James Bettcher To Make Own Imprint As DC

Arians said the addition of Bob Sanders to the staff helps, since Sanders served as defensive coordinator of the Packers for three seasons. Sanders is also flexible enough to coach anywhere in the front seven on defense, which Arians said could come in handy depending on how he fills the final opening on the coaching staff. That hire is still to come depending on who Arians wants to bring in.

Alexander also likes the idea of Bettcher being able to lean on other current defensive coaches such as cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross and defensive line coach Brentson Buckner. Bettcher stressed the need for collaboration across the staff – "This isn't about me," Bettcher said. "This is the Cardinals defense, this is the Cardinals way."

Arians also said Bettcher's biggest challenge is rebuilding a defensive roster that must be fortified. The Cardinals have some key free agents (nose tackle Dan Williams, cornerback Antonio Cromartie), some difficult decisions (the $9.8 million cap number of defensive lineman Darnell Dockett) and some unknowns (linebacker Daryl Washington remains suspended until at least late May.)

Bettcher recalled when Bowles took over and in the first meeting, telling players they had played great defense under Ray Horton before Bowles arrived.

"He said it isn't about continuing to uphold the standard, it's about raising the bar," Bettcher said. "We're going to approach this the same way. We're going to find ways to raise the bar."

The Cardinals were the top rushing defense in the NFL in 2013 and they were fifth in scoring defense in 2014. The successes under Bowles were not few, and why Bowles is gone – and why Bettcher now gets his chance to put his imprint on the unit.