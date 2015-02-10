Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

James Bettcher To Make Own Imprint As DC

Following Bowles, new Cardinals defensive coordinator plans to "raise the bar"

Feb 10, 2015 at 08:15 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com


In two years, Todd Bowles left an impressive wake in his time as Cardinals defensive coordinator, but on his way out the door, he made sure his replacement wasn't trying to be Bowles The Sequel.

"Just remember, this is your job," Bowles told James Bettcher, the outside linebackers coach Bruce Arians promoted last week to fill the spot Bowles vacated to become the Jets' head coach. "You're the coordinator now. I'm gone. This is you."

Aggressiveness will still be part of the defensive equation – "I look at playing defense as you're either getting dictated to or you're dictating," Bettcher said – as the Cardinals make the coordinator transition to youth. Bettcher doesn't turn 37 until May. He has just three years of NFL experience.

But he provides continuity for a defense that performed well under Bowles. The terminology and overall scheme will not change. Bettcher, who

has been part of the halftime adjustments Bowles made so successfully, has also shown a lot to the defensive players in the past.

"If you know what you're doing and I can respect your football mind, no matter how old you are, it's all about your football mind," Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell said. "I know 'Bettch' has a great football mind."

It was an energetic Bettcher who talked Wednesday, and a confident Arians who talked about him. Arians brought Bettcher with him from Indianapolis, where Bettcher served as a linebackers coach and right-hand man to head coach Chuck Pagano. When Arians took Bettcher with him to coach in Arizona, Arians said he got a text from Pro Bowl linebacker Robert Mathis "pissed off" Bettcher was moving on.

"He said 'He made me a better player for the first time in four years,' " Arians said Mathis texted.

Arians, not surprisingly, shrugged off Bettcher's inexperience, noting Arians was named head coach at Temple when he was just 30.

"Age doesn't have (expletive) to do with it," Arians said, adding "it's easy to recognize shooting stars."

It's the way Bettcher already has shown he can command the room with players that got Arians' attention.

"He's passionate, he knows 'X's and 'O's, he cares about his players, he relates well," linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. "His biggest attribute, like Todd, is he's not about being right, he's about getting it right. He fits the scheme to his players. Not the other way around."

Bettcher, who has been in the booth during games with the Cardinals, said he will likely come down to the sideline for games – like Bowles – although nothing about how the staff will operate as newly constructed has been finalized.

Arians said the addition of Bob Sanders to the staff helps, since Sanders served as defensive coordinator of the Packers for three seasons. Sanders is also flexible enough to coach anywhere in the front seven on defense, which Arians said could come in handy depending on how he fills the final opening on the coaching staff. That hire is still to come depending on who Arians wants to bring in.

Alexander also likes the idea of Bettcher being able to lean on other current defensive coaches such as cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross and defensive line coach Brentson Buckner. Bettcher stressed the need for collaboration across the staff – "This isn't about me," Bettcher said. "This is the Cardinals defense, this is the Cardinals way."

Arians also said Bettcher's biggest challenge is rebuilding a defensive roster that must be fortified. The Cardinals have some key free agents (nose tackle Dan Williams, cornerback Antonio Cromartie), some difficult decisions (the $9.8 million cap number of defensive lineman Darnell Dockett) and some unknowns (linebacker Daryl Washington remains suspended until at least late May.)

Bettcher recalled when Bowles took over and in the first meeting, telling players they had played great defense under Ray Horton before Bowles arrived.

"He said it isn't about continuing to uphold the standard, it's about raising the bar," Bettcher said. "We're going to approach this the same way. We're going to find ways to raise the bar."

The Cardinals were the top rushing defense in the NFL in 2013 and they were fifth in scoring defense in 2014. The successes under Bowles were not few, and why Bowles is gone – and why Bettcher now gets his chance to put his imprint on the unit.

"Ultimately, it comes down to the players," Alexander said. "If we go out and execute and play at a high level, he's going to look great."

Home games in black and white

Black and white photos of the Cardinals during 2014 home games

WR Larry Fitzgerald congratulates WR John Brown after his game-winning touchdown catch against the Eagles
1 / 27

WR Larry Fitzgerald congratulates WR John Brown after his game-winning touchdown catch against the Eagles

LB Alex Okafor after a sack against the Redskins
2 / 27

LB Alex Okafor after a sack against the Redskins

WR Larry Fitzgerald against the Rams
3 / 27

WR Larry Fitzgerald against the Rams

WR John Brown celebrates his game-winning touchdown against the Rams
4 / 27

WR John Brown celebrates his game-winning touchdown against the Rams

Coach Bruce Arians argues with the officials during the Chiefs game
5 / 27

Coach Bruce Arians argues with the officials during the Chiefs game

LB Larry Foote celebrating against the Chargers
6 / 27

LB Larry Foote celebrating against the Chargers

CB Patrick Peterson signals the Cardinals' tenth win after beating the Chiefs
7 / 27

CB Patrick Peterson signals the Cardinals' tenth win after beating the Chiefs

S Tony Jefferson after a sack against the 49ers
8 / 27

S Tony Jefferson after a sack against the 49ers

WR Jaron Brown scores a touchdown against the Chiefs
9 / 27

WR Jaron Brown scores a touchdown against the Chiefs

DE Calais Campbell against the Chargers
10 / 27

DE Calais Campbell against the Chargers

CB Antonio Cromartie in player introductions against the 49ers
11 / 27

CB Antonio Cromartie in player introductions against the 49ers

RB Andre Ellington against the Lions
12 / 27

RB Andre Ellington against the Lions

S Rashad Johnson pressures Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
13 / 27

S Rashad Johnson pressures Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

WR John Brown (left) and WR Michael Floyd celebrate a touchdown against the 49ers
14 / 27

WR John Brown (left) and WR Michael Floyd celebrate a touchdown against the 49ers

WR Larry Fitzgerald in player introductions before the Chargers game
15 / 27

WR Larry Fitzgerald in player introductions before the Chargers game

RB Andre Ellington against the 49ers
16 / 27

RB Andre Ellington against the 49ers

WR Michael Floyd does a somersault against the 49ers
17 / 27

WR Michael Floyd does a somersault against the 49ers

S Tyrann Mathieu bats a pass away against the Eagles
18 / 27

S Tyrann Mathieu bats a pass away against the Eagles

QB Carson Palmer against the Chargers
19 / 27

QB Carson Palmer against the Chargers

CB Patrick Peterson returns an interception for a touchdown against the Rams
20 / 27

CB Patrick Peterson returns an interception for a touchdown against the Rams

S Rashad Johnson shoves Eagles WR Jordan Matthews out of bounds on the game's final play
21 / 27

S Rashad Johnson shoves Eagles WR Jordan Matthews out of bounds on the game's final play

LB Larry Foote against the Seahawks
22 / 27

LB Larry Foote against the Seahawks

RB Kerwynn Williams runs the ball against the Chiefs
23 / 27

RB Kerwynn Williams runs the ball against the Chiefs

Coach Bruce Arians during the Chargers game
24 / 27

Coach Bruce Arians during the Chargers game

WR Larry Fitzgerald scores a touchdown against the Redskins
25 / 27

WR Larry Fitzgerald scores a touchdown against the Redskins

CB Jerraud Powers against the Seahawks
26 / 27

CB Jerraud Powers against the Seahawks

QB Drew Stanton throws a pass against the Chiefs
27 / 27

QB Drew Stanton throws a pass against the Chiefs

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 4 At Panthers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Panthers

news

Three Big Things: Panthers Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Bigger And Stronger - And Healthy - Zach Allen Makes His Mark

Defensive lineman finally showing why he can be core player for Cardinals

news

Zach And Julie Ertz Again Use Touchdowns To Feed Needy

Scores by the Cardinals and Ertz himself generate meals through foundation

news

Cardinals Bring Back Chris Banjo To Practice Squad

Safety needed after Deionte Thompson released

news

Staying On Script: Cardinals Trying To Find First-Quarter Offense

Team knows it can't keep succumbing to early deficits

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Panthers, Week 4

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Carolina Panthers on October 2, 2022.

news

Cardinals Sign Jesse Luketa From Practice Squad, Cut Deionte Thompson

Safety had been top backup behind Baker, Jalen Thompson

news

You've Got Mail: Panthers Week

Topics include urgency, the future of the offensive line, and linebacker usage

news

Devon Kennard Goes Camera-Facing For NFL PLAY 60 Fitness

Linebacker films segment to air week of Super Bowl

news

Depth Of Field: Week 3 Vs. Los Angeles

Exploring the game against the Rams through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury Still Searching For Answer To Slow Starts

Team still looking to score first points in a first quarter this season

Advertising