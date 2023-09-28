James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground

ZAVEN COLLINS AND THE NASTY EYE

Outside linebacker ﻿Zaven Collins﻿ was poked in the eye during the game against the Cowboys, and he was admittedly worried about it. The way he described it, he should've been.

"I'm not going to lie – after the injury happened it freaked me out quite a bit," said Collins, who has been back practicing fully, albeit wearing a dark visor to protect him and help with light sensitivity. He is expected to play Sunday.

Collins said he had double vision right after the injury, and his right eye had been poked so severely – impacting the muscles around the eye – that his eyeball essentially got stuck looking up.

"You know when you wake up in the morning and brush your teeth and look at yourself in the mirror, you're looking at both of your eyes," Collins said. "That's the only time I've looked in a mirror and seen the back of my eyeball."

Collins wants to believe it was an accident, but he noted the same Dallas player also poked the eye of another Cardinals' player during the game.

ROY LOPEZ COMES HOME

﻿Roy Lopez﻿ admitted he had to pause when he first answered the phone in getting the news the Cardinals wanted to sign him.

The Tempe native played at Gilbert Mesquite High School and submerged in the prep football life, given that his father – also named Roy – has been a long-time Arizona high school coach.

"Honestly," Lopez said, "I couldn't wait to tell my parents."

Lopez, who was drafted out of the University of Arizona, spent the last two seasons with the Texans before being waived-injured with a hamstring issue after the second preseason game. After an injury settlement, he spent his time rehabbing in Scottsdale and waiting for the phone to ring.

The Cardinals needed him. They have already put defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins on IR, and another starter, Jonathan Ledbetter, hasn't practiced this week with a finger injury.

"I've got high hopes for him," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "He conceptually understands what's going on. He's playing a little different system than he's played in coming here, but I like his skillset and I like his brain."

Lopez – whose dad currently coaches at Mesa Desert Ridge – said he has always followed the Cardinals, paying attention to their scores and statistics. Yet, "I never really thought about suiting up for them," he admitted.