Jayden Williams Hope, LaFleur Bowl, And Packers Preseason Aftermath

As a seventh-round pick, the normal course of life is usually a good chunk of snaps in the final preseason game.

But there was Jayden Williams on Friday night in Green Bay, starting at right tackle with his spot on the 53-man roster all but assured.

"I mean, hey, I don't know," Williams said with a smile after the Cardinals closed out the preseason with a 42-38 scorefest loss. "Just come in, go to work, and whatever they tell me tomorrow, I just go with that."

The Cardinals think they got a hit with Williams as their final pick in the draft. They like where he is mentally, and as coach Mike LaFleur said Friday, "I'm really impressed in just his ability to look like he has been there before."

Williams will be a reserve. Elijah Wilkinson will be the starting right tackle, but what happens after this year is anyone's guess. Williams is not making any predictions although "I feel like I've always been a guy who has been underthought of." Not a lot of college offers, his playing time in college slow to arrive.

But then it happens.

The Cardinals still have to figure out how Isaiah Adams is; his knee is an issue and he stayed in Phoenix to rehab with the hope he will be back for Week 1. With Chase Bisontis out for the season, Jon Gaines is the starter for now until Adams is back.

But the Cardinals are hoping they are building offensive line depth. Like Williams.

-- The emotional week is over for the LaFleur brothers. Mike looked like, when his team had a 11-point lead late in the fourth quarter, that he'd have the upper hand, only to have the Packers and Matt steal it late.

The brothers hugged afterward, and Mike LaFleur was ready to move on when asked about reflecting on the game.