Jayden Williams Hope, LaFleur Bowl, And Packers Preseason Aftermath

As a seventh-round pick, the normal course of life is usually a good chunk of snaps in the final preseason game.
But there was Jayden Williams on Friday night in Green Bay, starting at right tackle with his spot on the 53-man roster all but assured.
"I mean, hey, I don't know," Williams said with a smile after the Cardinals closed out the preseason with a 42-38 scorefest loss. "Just come in, go to work, and whatever they tell me tomorrow, I just go with that."
The Cardinals think they got a hit with Williams as their final pick in the draft. They like where he is mentally, and as coach Mike LaFleur said Friday, "I'm really impressed in just his ability to look like he has been there before."
Williams will be a reserve. Elijah Wilkinson will be the starting right tackle, but what happens after this year is anyone's guess. Williams is not making any predictions although "I feel like I've always been a guy who has been underthought of." Not a lot of college offers, his playing time in college slow to arrive.
But then it happens.
The Cardinals still have to figure out how Isaiah Adams is; his knee is an issue and he stayed in Phoenix to rehab with the hope he will be back for Week 1. With Chase Bisontis out for the season, Jon Gaines is the starter for now until Adams is back.
But the Cardinals are hoping they are building offensive line depth. Like Williams.
-- The emotional week is over for the LaFleur brothers. Mike looked like, when his team had a 11-point lead late in the fourth quarter, that he'd have the upper hand, only to have the Packers and Matt steal it late.
The brothers hugged afterward, and Mike LaFleur was ready to move on when asked about reflecting on the game.
"Maybe when we're sitting on his dock next July, and you know, out in Green Lake, so it was cool," LaFleur said. "I'm not going to sit here and say it wasn't. I'm glad it's over. Glad it's over and I'm glad the preseason's over."
-- The Packers game probably should've been a start for rookie QB Carson Beck, who remains sidelined with a ribs issue. But veteran Gardner Minshew II, who probably wouldn't have played had Beck been healthy, instead was stellar, going 7-of-9 for 126 yards and a touchdown in two drives.
Minshew finished the preseason 40-of-48 for 404 yards, 3 TDs and one interception. That's a passer rating of 113.9. Jacoby Brissett is your starter, and Beck would likely get the call to see what he has if it wasn't Brissett. But Minshew looks oh so comfortable in this offense. Best No. 2 QB the Cardinals have had in a while, IMO.
-- Mike LaFleur gave play-calling duties to QB coach Matt Schaub for the game. Seemed to work out pretty well. The Cardinals had 323 yards in the first half and finished with 492 for the game.
"I was always given (opportunities) when I wasn't a playcaller yet," LaFleur said postgame. "There's not only developing players, but there's developing staff as well. And so when I put it out there for him to see if he wanted to do it, he was ecstatic about it. It was cool."
-- Wide receiver Simi Fehoko had two more TD catches. The "greatest preseason receiver ever" as named by Stanford friend Michael Wilson, is a preseason TD machine. He has TDs in six of his last seven preseason games, and seven TDs total.
Is it enough in a crowded wideout room to make the team? Last year, Fehoko had a great preseason but was cut. He was back on the practice squad immediately and back on the roster within a couple of weeks, so he knows the drill.
"I've been there before. I'm not new to this," Fehoko said with a knowing smile. "Things shake out how they shake out. All we can do is react."
-- It's clear that Will Johnson (who has been nursing an ankle injury this week) is CB1. Denzel Burke and Max Melton have battled for the other starting spot, but both those guys will be on the roster regardless. After that? Will be interesting to see who comes out from Kei'Trel Clark, Elijah Jones and Starling Thomas V.
That doesn't count nickels Sean Murphy-Bunting and Garrett Williams. Or the four expected safeties in Budda Baker, Andrew Wingard, Rabbit Taylor-Demerson and Kitan Crawford. How many total DBs can they realistically keep?
-- At one point, BJ Ojulari and Eku Leota combined for a sack, with Ojulari's strong push from the left side driving QB Kyle McCord toward Leota until they sandwiched him. Ojulari had a solo sack later. It feels like Ojulari and Leota are battling for a single roster spot. Leota has had a strong camp. Will be one of the moves to watch.
-- Linebacker Josh Sweat was limited to individual work this week, but as the Cardinals head into their week-before-game-week of practice, the veteran is expected to return to 11-on-11 work as he ramps up for the Chargers.
The Cardinals have believed all along he'd be ready for Week 1. (And, yes, that means there would be no trade.)
-- The Cardinals are off Saturday. Sunday, the team has to be down to 53 by the afternoon.
The regular season is just about upon us.